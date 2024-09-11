The 12 Acts Performing on AGT's Semifinals on September 11

Settle in for a spectacular show as America determines who will move on to the Finals of AGT Season 19.

America’s Got Talent is just two weeks away from crowning a winner. With the long-awaited AGT Semifinals coming up on Wednesday, September 11 (one day later than usual), let’s take a look at the 12 Acts competing to be the best of the best.

From magicians and aerialists to singers and comedians, the performers are working harder than ever to impress Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell — and win America’s vote. It’s certainly been a whirlwind season for the contestants, with all the Golden Buzzer twists that began during the Auditions and continued into the Live Rounds.

There’s a lot at stake during the Live Semifinals. There are only ten spots in the safety zone of the Finals, and four have already been secured by the Live Show Golden Buzzers. That means the following 12 Acts will compete for just six of America's Votes to advance to the grand Finale.

Wondering what’s in store for tomorrow night? Let’s take a closer look at who’s within reach of that million-dollar prize.

Alex Sampson

Alex Sampson on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Bringing a touch of dreamy ‘50s and ‘60s nostalgia to the AGT stage, the 20-year-old Canadian singer made the Judges — and America — swoon with his heartfelt throwback ballads. His original songs “Pretty Baby” and “If You Were My Girl” hit all the high notes to cheers from the crowd.

Ashes & Arrows

Ashes & Arrows on America's Got Talent "Quarterfinals" Episode 1909. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Band

The country rock band from Asheville, North Carolina, got toes tapping and hearts thumping when they delivered show-stopping original songs, “Born to Love” and “Wild Horses,” in the Auditions and Quarterfinals. Though they all play different instruments, when band members Ciaran McMeeken, Benjamin Voigt, and Jonathan Calhoun sing together, Klum calls their harmonies “magic.”

Brent Street

Brent Street performs during America's Got Talent Season 19, Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Brent Street brought an element of surprise to their Audition by pretending to be one man before revealing the massive size of their dance group — 31 members in all. The clever ruse earned a Golden Buzzer from Mandel. From there, they amped up their high-flying performance with props, stage decks, and “big choreography” in the Quarterfinals. As for what’s next, the sky’s the limit.

Kelsey Jane

Kelsey Jane appears during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobat

Delivering one thrilling spectacle after another, it’s hard to believe his 33-year-old acrobat learned the artistry of aerial performance as a hobby while she pursued her degree as a dentist. Also a classically-trained ballerina, Jane is hoping to twist and twirl her way to the million-dollar prize.

Learnmore Jonasi

Learnmore Janasi on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

The comedian from Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, traveled across the world to perform for his childhood idol, Terry Crews, who inspired his calling to make people laugh. Along with his hilarious stand-up routine, Jonasi’s unforgettable story captivated the audience — and Crews, who pressed the Golden Buzzer for his number one fan.

Pranysqa Mishra

Pranysqa Mishra performs onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

The seemingly shy youngster left audiences stunned when she let loose on stage, belting out powerful renditions of Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” and Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball.” With her eyes on the prize, the 9-year-old hopes to win the competition and pursue singing as a career.

Reid Wilson

Reid Wilson on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 13. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Reid Wilson transformed before the Judges’ eyes from a shy 14-year-old to a musical powerhouse when he delivered a super smooth rendition of Lesley Gore’s classic, “You Don’t Own Me,” earning Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. The Alabama native, who hails from a musical family, also put his own on Ariane Grande’s “Almost is Never Enough,” proving he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall in America's Got Talent, Season 19, Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

The soft-spoken high school janitor from Indiana cleaned up during the Auditions, winning Klum’s Golden Buzzer with his epic version of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’” Nicknamed the “singing janitor,” he battled his nerves once again in the Quarterfinals to wow the audience with Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

Roni Sagi & Rhythm on America's Got Talent "Quarterfinals" Episode 1909. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dog

This dazzling duo wowed from the minute they stepped foot (and paw) on stage, performing perfectly choreographed dance routines that had Cowell and Vergara questioning if Rhythm was secretly human. Cowell later remarked that that the border collie’s dancing was some of the best he’s seen on the show.

Sky Elements

Terry Crews and Sky Elements on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Drone

Sky Elements changed up the pace on AGT with their captivating aerial displays over the Pasadena skyline that caused Simon to break the Golden Buzzer rules. A fleet of illuminated drones created the dramatic music and lights show, each moving in sync to paint a picture and tell a story.

Solange Kardinaly

Solange Kardinaly performs onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Quick-Change Magician

Blink and you might miss one of the incredible outfits that Kardinaly hand-made for her spectacular quick-change magic routine. In her first Audition, she changed almost ten times, and the Live Quarterfinals brought a spectacular routine to Blondie’s “Call Me” that continued to mystify the audience.

Young Min

Young-Min on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

The illusionist from Seoul, Korea, infuses magic with special artistry, performing mind-bending tricks with sand. Whether he’s creating a sparkly magic wand from thousands of tiny grains or making solid metal hoops explode before our eyes, we’re sure to be transfixed in the Semi-Final round.

