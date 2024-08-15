Roni Sagi & Her Dog Rhythm Shock Simon with "Impossible" Dance Set to a Queen Hit

Every dog is the best dog, but Rhythm might be the best of the best.

At just 2.5 years old, Rhythm first arrived on the America’s Got Talent during Auditions, alongside his human dance partner, Roni Sagi. The duo hail from Israel and performed to Sia’s “California Dreamin’,” leaving Judge Simon Cowell literally slack jawed. Later, he remarked that Rhythm dances better than many of the humans they’ve seen on the show.

Of course, domineering dogs are par for the course on AGT. A pooch named Hurricane took the top spot in Season 18, after proving that canines can cut a rug. Even with that furry frolicking fresh in everyone’s minds, the Judges described Rhythm as “like magic,” saying they had “never seen anything like it.” If Hurricane kicked open the doggy door, Rhythm is making himself at home.

As a child, Sagi’s mom brought home stray dogs all the time and would nurse the pups and find them new homes. Over the years, that evolved into working with dogs in therapeutic settings and eventually to dance. “He wants to do it all, he wants to do it now, and he wants to do it as good as he can,” Sagi said, describing Rhythm’s love of dance.

Roni Sagi & Rhythm on America's Got Talent "Quarterfinals" Episode 1909. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sagi and Rhythm took the stage again for the Quarterfinals, dancing to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Once again, they left the Judges flabbergasted and will progress to the Live Semifinals alongside Richard Goodall and country/rock trio Ashes & Arrows.

Roni Sagi and Rhythm dance to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”

The act opened on Sagi and Rhythm’s faces, spotlighted and duplicated against a dark field, reminiscent of the opening moments from Queen’s quintessential music video. Then the lights came up to reveal Sagi wearing silver pants and sparkling shoes. Rhythm was wearing the clothes he was born in and a swagger unmatched by anything that walks on two feet.

Over the last couple of weeks, viewers have been treated to Olympic-level dancing at the Paris Games, and it’s a good thing they don’t let dogs compete because Rhythm would have won. “First of all, I want to say that I am upset. I'm upset that tonight I don't have the honor of pushing a Golden Buzzer. Because if I did, I would push the Golden Buzzer for you,” said Howie Mandel, following the performance.

“I mean, Rhythm really is the best dance partner. It's true what Simon says that he dances better than humans,” said Heidi Klum. “I just started dancing with my husband, it's not going too well, but you two are absolutely amazing, and it's amazing that he can remember this. It's like two minutes long, how can he remember this whole routine? It's incredible."

Roni Sagi & Rhythm on America's Got Talent "Results" Episode 1910. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"This is one of the most amazing acts I've ever seen. He's not pretending to dance, he's really dancing,” said Sofia Vergara. “He can hear the music, the rhythm, he's dancing to great music. That dog is amazing, and you're great too."

But Simon Cowell remained comedically skeptical saying, "How do we know the dog is a real dog? Because that is impossible, what just happened. I swear, if your dog was a human, we would be reacting the same way. Because the dog, like I said, dances as good, if not better, than a lot of the dancers we've had. It's unbelievable."

