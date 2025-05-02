Chris Meloni Gets Swarmed by 4 Tiny, Rambunctious Puppies Who Unbutton His Shirt

This Meloni-puppy crossover interview is what dreams are made of.

In honor of Law & Order: Organized Crime’s landmark fifth season, Christopher Meloni stopped by Buzzfeed on May 1 to participate in what they call a “Puppy Interview” — and yes, it was just as adorable as you’d expect.

Meloni spent the entire interview being bombarded by four rambunctious pups who were laser-focused on giving the star as many kisses and licks as they could while he answered questions about, well, everything. In a way, it’s the ultimate interview, and Meloni was up to the task, giving eye-opening answers about some very hot topics — between plenty of cuddling and petting, of course.

Meloni spoke about everything from being susceptible to cases of the on-set giggles to past projects he can’t bear to watch these days (“Most of my early work,” he quipped) to the favorite episode he’s filmed (“They’re like your children, I mean, they’re all good in their own separate way”).

Watch Chris Meloni’s complete puppy-fied interview here.

Still, here are some of our favorite takeaways from the too-cute interview/puppy playtime session:

When asked if there was anything he could tell fans about Marika Hargitay that nobody knew about, Meloni revealed one of her secrets.

“She has six toes on her left foot,” he said, before quickly shaking his head and mouthing “no.”

It was clear Meloni had no intention of throwing his longtime co-star under the bus!

“If I knew something about Mariska that you didn’t know, how could I betray that confidence?” he explained while holding a chocolate Labrador in his arms.

He made a good point, but unfortunately, Meloni didn’t get a chance to talk more about his fantastic real-life friendship with Hargitay because one of the puppies unbuttoned his shirt and removed his microphone. (Nobody filming the interview complained, for the record.)

“Who undressed me?” he asked the four adorable pups. “Which one of you undressed me?”

Chris Meloni opens up about being an internet sex symbol

Speaking of getting undressed, Meloni was eventually asked about his thoughts about being a bonafide internet sex symbol — and more specifically, how his kids feel about his status as a TV hunk.

“It’s painful for them,” he hilariously admitted. “But you know, it’ll only make them stronger.”

Later in the interview — how the puppies didn’t run out of energy at any point was truly impressive — Meloni revealed the few things he was grateful for in his 60s that he may have taken for granted earlier in his life.

“I can still find employment as an actor, I can still work out, and, uh… that’s about it,” he said with a chuckle.