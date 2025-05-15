Why Martha Stewart "Gently Bites" All Her New Pets on the Face When She Gets Them

Calling Yes, Chef! host Martha Stewart an animal lover would be an understatement. She has dozens of animals on her farm, and she's been known to adopt a kitten or two. (Or three!)

Her sweet relationship with all her adopted pets begins on day one. To start immediately bonding with them, she does something unique: "gently bite" them on the face.

In a 2008 blog post (per The Boston Herald), Stewart explained why she does this. "As with all my new pets, I gently bit each kitten on the face. This is how I let my animals know that I am now their mother," she wrote.

Stewart welcomed two new kittens just last year: Cinco and Mayo, aptly named for their May 5, 2024 arrival to Stewart's home.

"My kittens, Cinco and Mayo, are getting bigger every day," Stewart wrote on Instagram in August. "They're still too young and too small to venture out in the rest of my stable, but they're adjusting nicely to life at Cantitoe Corners."

For fans who haven't done a deep dive on the many farm animals Stewart has at her 150-acre home a few miles outside New York City, we've got you covered with an in-depth look right here.

Martha Stewart reveals her two life mottos

Martha Stewart attends I Only Wear MAC Event on February 6, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images/MAC Cosmetics

Stewart lives by two philosophies that motivate her in every aspect of her life. She revealed them in her 2024 documentary, Martha.

"I have two mottos," she said. "One is learn something new every day. And the second one is when you're through changing, you're through."

It's safe to assume Stewart is learning something new every day co-hosting Yes, Chef! with restaurateur José Andrés. After the competition ends, she can add "Cooking Competition Host" to her already-impressive resume.

"For far too long, the pressure of the kitchen has been an excuse for out-of-control behavior," Stewart says in a promo for the show. "We’ve gathered 12 professional chefs, each with one thing standing in their way: themselves."

"In our kitchen, it takes a lot more than good food to win. You’ll need to figure out how to work together," Stewart added, to which Andrés said, "It is a chance to transform your career and yourselves."

