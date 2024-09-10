Is a New Episode of AGT on Tonight? (September 10, 2024)

America’s Got Talent Season 19 is at a critical point in the competition as the Semifinals begin. However, thanks to the upcoming Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, fans who don’t want to miss a second of the action need to know about a schedule change that will impact their viewing.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The 12 Acts who made it through the Live Quarterfinals of 2024 by way of America's Vote will take the stage once again for the Semifinals, marking their final shot at joining the Live Golden Buzzer recipients in the Finals for a chance to win the grand prize and the ultimate accolade: being crowned the winner of AGT. Typically those performances take place on Tuesday nights with the results happening Wednesday. However, just for this week, the debate will impact that usual schedule.

Is there a new episode of AGT on Tuesday, September 10, 2024? No, because of the Presidential Debate, America’s Got Talent will not air a new episode on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Terry Crews appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What this means for the Semifinals of the competition is that everything will be shifted by one day for just a week. So, the live performances will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 8/7c and the results of the Semifinals will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 8/7c.

How do the AGT Semifinals work?

On Wednesday (one day later than usual) the three Acts who moved forward based on America’s Vote from the Live Quarterfinals will compete in one big extravaganza for a shot in the finals alongside everyone who won a Live Golden Buzzer in Season 19. The results on Thursday will see six of the 12 performers break into the Finals, which kick off on September 17. Then, each of the 10 remaining Acts will get one more chance to perform live for America before a winner is crowned on September 18.

Catch up on past episodes of America’s Got Talent on Peacock now.