Vice President Kamala Harris waits to speak at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan; Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet as presidential candidates during their first live debate on Tuesday, September 10. President Trump previously participated in a 2024 presidential debate against current President Joe Biden, but Biden has since withdrawn from the race, and Harris has replaced him as the Democratic nominee.

Where to watch the first Harris-Trump presidential debate

NBC, plus all major networks, will broadcast the debate live starting at 9 p.m. ET. It will be followed the next day by a special Seth Meyers "Closer Look."

You can watch the debate live on NBC. You can also link your provider to NBC.com and stream live, and if you have Peacock Premium Plus, you can livestream NBC there, as well. The full debate will likely be available online shortly after it concludes.

The debate is taking place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. It will be 90 minutes long, and there will be no live audience.

Per NBC News, Candidates have two minutes to answer questions and to give rebuttals. An extra minute will be given for clarifications and follow-ups. The candidates are not allowed to bring pre-written notes with them on stage.

The vice presidential candidates will debate on October 1

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Trump's running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, have agreed to debate on October 1.

In her nomination acceptance speech, Harris said, "America, let us show each other and the world who we are and what we stand for: Freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness and endless possibilities. We are the heirs to the greatest democracy in the history of the world. And on behalf of our children and our grandchildren and all those who sacrificed so dearly for our freedom and liberty, we must be worthy of this moment."

In his own acceptance speech, former President Trump said, "The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart."