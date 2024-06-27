How to Watch and Stream 2024's First Presidential Debate on NBC

Presidents Biden and Trump will face off once again following 2020's election cycle.

Election season is officially underway as former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden face off in the first debate of the 2024 presidential election on Thursday, June 27. The eyes of the nation will be on the pair, as this rematch of the 2020 opponents could go either way. Here's how to tune in:

What time does the 2024 presidential debate come on?

Following NBC's coverage of the Olympic trials at 8/7c, CNN will host the debate, but it will also be simulcast on NBC at 9/8c. However, Live coverage on the network starts well beforehand at 7/8c.

If you're at a computer, you will be able to watch a livestream of the event on NBC News NOW, and see up-to-the-minute coverage from NBC.

About the new rules for the 2024 presidential debate between Biden and Trump

Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will co-moderate the 90-minute debate between Presidents Trump and Biden in Atlanta.

Two of the major changes for this debate versus the previous elections is that the microphones will be "off" by default, meaning that the candidates cannot interrupt one another, and there will be no live audience, so they won't be interrupted or encouraged by hecklers or applause, either.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center July 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware; Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump still hasn't announced a VP pick

Biden is once again running with current Vice President Kamala Harris, but former VP Mike Pence won't be on the ticket in November. Trump has teased that he may announce his running mate during the debate, but hasn't promised to do so. He also hinted that he may announce his pick at the Republican National Convention, which is in July, per NBC.

NBC News reported that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida are all high on the list of potential running mates, and all three are currently in Atlanta.

