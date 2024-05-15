Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers Want to Sit in Trump's Trial A La SNL's Beavis and Butt-Head

Amor Towles on the TV Adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow and Table for Two

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Plan to Drive Trump Insane if He Gets Convicted

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Plan to Drive Trump Insane if He Gets Convicted

"He'd be so rattled if we were there," the Late Night with Seth Meyers Host told the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host.

It was a special occasion on Monday, May 13, when Jimmy Kimmel made his first-ever appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Host dressed for the event, wearing a tuxedo and floral fanny pack accessory (when Kimmel joked that he wore it for the Met Gala, Meyers pointed out that he was a week late). Given how much airtime both late-night Hosts devote to former president Donald Trump's four criminal trials, talk soon turned to one of the other hottest tickets in town: Trump's current case in Manhattan.

"But you would want to go down to the courthouse if you lived in New York full-time? Do you think you'd go down?" Seth Meyers asked Kimmel.

"I want to go down with you," Kimmel told Meyers. "Because, listen: We know he hates us. 100 percent."

Jimmy Kimmel during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1520 on May 13, 2024 Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"Do you remember the first time you found out he really, really hated us?" Kimmel continued. "I was on a weeklong camping trip where there were no motors or phones or anything allowed. And when I got off the river, my phone clicked on, and I just got message after message after message about Trump bashing us. And I thought 'Oh! I'm back in civilization.'"

But Kimmel has an idea for how he and the "Closer Look" presenter can make it up to the twice-impeached 45th president/current Republican presidential nominee.

"What I would love to do is for you and I to go down there, because you know, he's in some legal trouble," Kimmel continued. "And as a gesture of goodwill — because we are human beings, nice people — I think we should bring him a whole bunch of little bottles of ketchup."

"Because you're not allowed to eat in the courtroom, not allowed to drink in the courtroom," Kimmel explained. "Ketchup falls in that kind of gray area!"

Jimmy Kimmel during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1520 on May 13, 2024 Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel want to sit in on Donald Trump's criminal trial

"The funny thing is we could, based on the amount of people there, we could just go and wait in line and get in," Meyers said. "He'd be so rattled if we were there."

"It would be like that SNL sketch where all of a sudden, Kenan [Thompson] realized Beavis and Butt-Head are there. He'd have the same reaction," Meyers said, referring to the viral sketch from the April 13 episode, in which Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day played doppelgängers of the MTV animated duo.

"Except even Beavis and Butt-Head-ier than that," joked Kimmel.

Beavis and Butt-Head went from Saturday Night Live to The Fall Guy premiere, so spotting the Great Cornholio at a downtown New York courthouse does not seem out of the realm of possibility.