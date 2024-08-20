Seth Meyers Will Host a Live "Closer Look Primetime" Special on September 11: Details

Trump Slammed for Medal of Honor Comments, Says He's “Better Looking” Than Kamala: A Closer Look

The live, hour-long edition of the popular Late Night segment will air one day after the first presidential debate.

"A Closer Look," Late Night with Seth Meyers' popular political humor segment, is heading to primetime one night after the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. And the candidates' event will be the main topic of Seth Meyers' hour-long special, Closer Look Primetime.

Late Night earned three Emmy nominations in 2024, for Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series for the weekly YouTube series "Corrections." Since its first iteration premiered in July 2015 — more than a year after Meyers first made his debut as the talk show's new Host — "A Closer Look" has been a crown jewel for the program.

You won't want to miss Meyers delivering an extended, presidential-debate-focused "Closer Look" segment live.

How to watch Seth Meyers' Closer Look Primetime special

Don't miss Closer Look Primetime live on Wednesday, September 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.

"From Studio 8G in Rockefeller Center, Meyers will deliver an extended edition of "A Closer Look' a tightly written comedic analysis of breaking national news and political developments," NBC stated in a press release.

“Closer Look” is written by “Closer Look” head writer Sal Gentile, “Late Night” head writer Alex Baze and Meyers. Airing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, each segment also earns between 1-3 million views on Late Night with Seth Meyers' YouTube channel. In total, "A Closer Look" has received more than 3 billion views since it began.

As Gentile explained in 10 Years of Late Night with Seth Meyers: A Brief Oral History, the concept for the segment "started with our interest in doing long explainers on dense news topics that weren't related to Trump, or even necessarily US politics — so we already had an appetite for doing longer explainers."

"We sort of had the architecture in place when [Donald] Trump showed up," explained Meyers. "I remember when I started this show, the fear was, 'How do you fill an hour every night?' And then, in 2016..."

"From then on it's been... We never have enough time," added Late Night producer Mike Shoemaker.

Closer Look Primetime will have plenty of ground to cover post-debate — but they'll have a full hour to do it on September 11.