This Fan Favorite Voice Artist's Little Brother Just Won an AGT Golden Buzzer (VIDEO)

Ryley Tate Wilson advanced all the way to The Voice Semifinals in 2023. Now his brother Reid competes on AGT 19.

Unbelievable music talent is clearly genetic when it comes to the Wilson brothers.

During the sixth round of America's Got Talent Season 19 Auditions, a nervous Reid Wilson took the stage. However, the soft spoken 14-year-old Alabama native and "middle child" completely transformed when he broke out into his version of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me." The soulful teen belted a series of unbelievable notes and earned a standing ovation, with Reid even snagging Howie Mandel's second Golden Buzzer of the season. This means the youngster had advanced directly to the Live Shows.

"I was bowled over because I was surprised," Mandel said. "I put myself in your position, and you were very nervous... And you know what? That stage is where things come true."

But Reid's success makes even more sense when you consider who his brother is: Team Niall's The Voice Season 23 artist, Ryley Tate Wilson.

Brothers Reid and Ryley Tate Wilson

Ryley Tate Wilson performs on The Voice Season 23 Episode 14; Reid Wilson performs on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

After his four-chair turn Blind Audition when he sang “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn, Reid (who was 15 years old at the time) had a successful turn throughout the competition, even earning a Playoff Pass and advancing to the Semi-Finals where he was eliminated a week before the Finale and Gina Miles' win.

"I have four siblings. I feel different from a lot of them,” Ryley said at the time. “They all like to do sports … and I’m more on the arts side of things. I can definitely feel distance sometimes when they're doing their things and I'm doing mine.”

He added, “My siblings are definitely very supportive. With a lot of my performances I’ve done they are in the audience cheering me on and I really appreciate them for that.”

It seems that in the time since he was on The Voice, in Reid, Ryley now has a sibling that understands his passion for music. He even runs his little brother's official Instagram account (its_reidthomas) where you can find the two collaborating with one another.

"POV: your little brother is secretly an amazing singer," Ryley wrote in a July 2023 video of Reid singing Kesha's "Praying". There are also clips of the two duetting The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" and "ICU" by Coco Jones.

Reid Wilson Receives the GOLDEN BUZZER for "You Don't Own Me" | Auditions | AGT 2024 | NBC

The brothers also appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show together after Reid went viral from sharing his singing videos. Ryley played the piano as Reid held his own and duetted with Hudson.

And something tells us big brother will be there to support Reid throughout his AGT run. He knows a little something about reality competition shows after all.