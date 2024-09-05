Solange Kardinaly Ups Her Quick-Change Magic Game To Move Forward on AGT (WATCH)

AGT's Solange Kardinaly gained popularity with her Audition and she somehow found a way to make her Act even better.

America's Got Talent contestant Solange Kardinaly made us believe in magic Tuesday night as the quick-change artist/magician from Portugal delivered a mesmerizing performance like no other. It was so memorable, in fact, that American audiences decided to vote her into the Live Semifinal alongside dance group Brent Street and singer Pranysqa Mishra.

Kardinaly, whose Audition has since racked up millions of views online, hopes to accomplish two things through AGT: set an example for her son, Jason, and land a regular gig at one of the hottest entertainment centers in the world.

"He motivates me to be a good magician, a good artist, a good mom. I want to be an example for him," she said ahead of the performance. "If I win $1 million, I want to give Jason the best life and I have always dreamed of having my own show in Vegas. So, tonight is very important for me. I created a new Act that is totally different from my Audition because I want to surprise the audience and the Judges. I hope they feel my magic again."

Solange Kardinaly shocks Judges with latest quick-change routine

Set to Blondie's "Call Me," Kardinaly's mind-blowing showcase involved several outfit changes in the blink of an eye. Perhaps the most impressive bit of the whole thing was the moment where the magician "stole" a blue dress right off a poster of herself.

"I was really looking forward to seeing you again tonight and you really did not disappoint," gushed Heidi Klum. "I think that you're one of the best quick-change artists we've ever had ... America has only three votes and I hope one of those three votes will go to you, because you deserve it."

Sofia Vergara was next: "That was perfection, I loved the magic, the cards, the changing. Everything was so spot-on, you looked so good doing it. It was fascinating."

"The numbers don't lie," added Simon Cowell. "If you come on and suddenly, within a few weeks, nearly half a billion people have seen your Audition, that tells me you have something special. I think this is a Vegas act, I genuinely do. I think along with my Golden Buzzer [Sebastian and Sonia], this is the by far the best act we've seen."

"If America does not vote you through, America is nuts," concluded Howie Mandel, correctly predicting that she'd make it past the Quarterfinals and into the Live Semifinal. "I believe that really soon, on the Las Vegas strip, everybody's gonna be going Solange Kardinaly room to see you and you're son is gonna be so proud. You're beautiful, you're magical, you're amazing. I've said you're the best quick-change artist. You're unique. Wow!"

Live episodes of AGT air every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c. You can stream them the next day on Peacock.