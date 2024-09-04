Spoilers ahead for the results of the America's Got Talent Season 19 Live Quarterfinals round 4.

The Results of America's Vote in AGT Quarterfinals Round 4 — and Who Was Eliminated

It’s official, the Quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent Season 19 are over and we have the last four Acts moving on to the Semifinals. The competition has never been hotter as the stakes increase once again.

The fourth round of the Quarterfinals saw amazing Acts like magicians, singers, a standup comedian and more take the stage and do everything they could to impress Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell for a chance at their Live Golden Buzzer. However, once that went to Sebastian and Sonia, it was up to America’s Vote to determine the Semifinalists.

If you missed the latest episode of AGT, we’ve got you covered. Here is who advanced thanks to America’s Vote.

Who Won America’s Vote during Round 4 of AGT 19 Quarterfinals? The fourth round saw host Terry Crews whittle down the 11 Acts to just three. Thanks to people voting for their favorite Act, the Live September 4 episode ended with the Brent Street dance group, singer Pranysqa Mishra and quick-change magician Solange Kardinaly securing the votes necessary to get to the Semifinals. They’ll join the previously announced Acts who are moving forward thanks to either America’s Vote or Live Golden Buzzers.

Solange Kardinaly, Brent Street, and Pranysqa Mishra on the America's Got Talent stage. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Who was eliminated and sent home during the fourth round of AGT Quarterfinals? Curious about who was eliminated and sent home during the third round of Quarterfinals? The following Acts did not earn enough votes to advance to the AGT Season 19 Semifinal: Erica Rhodes

Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov

Jonathan Burns

L6

Oscar Stembridge

Stephanie Rainey

Tonikaku

When is the next episode of AGT? The Semifinals of America’s Got Talent Season 19 begins Wednesday, September 11 at 8/7c. The action kicks off a day late thanks to the presidential debate taking place on Tuesday night. The Live results will air on Thursday, September 12 at 8/7c. Live Semifinal and Results: Wednesday September 11, and Thursday, September 12

Final Round and Finale Results: Tuesday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 24

How does AGT Season 19 work? Now that the Quarterfinals are over, it’s time to move on to the highest stakes round ever ahead of the big final round that will determine our Season 19 winner. During the Live Semifinal round, 12 Acts will compete for six possible Fan Votes, allowing them to advance to the Final with the Live Show Golden Buzzer winners and into the Top 10. Sadly, there are no more Golden Buzzers up for grabs in 2024, so if you have a favorite Act, the time has come to cast your vote for them. The Top 10 will then compete for the honor of becoming the Season 19 champion and the winner of the $1 million prize in the extended two-week Finale.

