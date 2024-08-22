Alex Sampson's Song Made Heidi Klum Jokingly Remind Herself She's Married (WATCH)

"If You Were My Girl" is the latest original from AGT singer Alex Sampson that earned him a spot in the Semifinal of Season 19.

After two massively impressive performances with original songs on Season 19 of America’s Got Talent, Alex Sampson is officially headed to the Semifinal after being the first of the week 2 Acts pushed through by America’s Vote.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

After AIRFOOTWORKS got the Golden Buzzer on Tuesday night, all eyes were on the remaining 10 Acts of Week 2, but it was clear from the very first note of his original song, “If You Were My Girl,” that Sampson’s unique blend of modern singing with a classic 1950s rock spin was too good and original not to stay.

Now, America will get at least one more song out of the artist as he joins fellow Week 2 winners Young Min and Sky Elements in the Semifinal to shoot their shot at the ultimate $1 million grand prize.

Alex Sampson's Live Quarterfinals performance of “If You Were My Girl”

Alex Simpson on America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter first got audiences’ attention in the Auditions when he belted out the song “Pretty Baby.” He came back during the Quarterfinals with “If You Were My Girl,” a delightful throwback to the doo-wop ballads of the 1950s all about taking good care of the girl he loves.

Like most of Sampson’s music, the song is wholesome, nostalgic, and expertly sung by the crooner who takes every opportunity to show off his mastery of the high notes and offer a smooth, flirty smile to the camera and all the captivated viewers at home.

What did the Judges say about Alex Sampson?

It was Heidi Klum who first said what everyone was thinking: “Yes! I wanna be your girl!”

However, she quickly corrected herself saying, “Actually, no I don’t because I’m very happily married. But, I feel like I heard everyone in this room and all the girls at home saying the same thing. I feel like you really are a gem and you really just polished yourself up real nice and you were sparkly on that stage!”

Sofia Vergara agreed calling Sampson “a star” calling this 1950s motif he plays in “perfect” for him.

Howie Mandel echoed those sentiments as well.

Alex Sampson on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 12. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

“I agree with what Sofia said, you’re a star and you’re not only a star with the way you look, the way you hold yourself, the way you write, the way you perform,” he said. “You’re a cross between Shawn Mendes and Chris Isaak. You’re going to go all the way, I know it.”

The only Judge with any criticism (loosely using the term, here) was Simon Cowell, who noted he seemed nervous and it made the tuning feel “off” at times. However, he agreed with his fellow Judges that Sampson has clear star quality.

“You’ve kind of come from nowhere and you know just listen back to that first Audition and what you did and now what you just did. You’ve created a sound and a lane for yourself, which is so smart and I think our audience is really, really going to like you. I think that has so much potential, I really do.”

America clearly agrees and that’s why they’ll be seeing more of Sampson in the remainder of the Season 19 AGT competition.

Catch up on past episodes of AGT on Peacock.