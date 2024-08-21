Find spoilers below about the week's results following America's Vote.

The Winners of America's Vote in AGT Quarterfinals Round 2 — and Who Was Eliminated

The America's Got Talent Quarterfinal rounds are in full force, and these mind-boggling Acts are doing everything they can to give America a show of a lifetime and score votes.

The second round of Quarterfinals was a nail-biting watch, with 11 jaw-dropping Acts making their way to the prestigious stage, with all but four facing elimination. Once again, AGT fans were encouraged to vote for the most spectacular Acts from the night, taking the baton from Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, who weighed in on the larger-than-life Acts.

Check out this week's AGT results to see who is advancing to the Semifinals. Spoilers ahead, AGT fans.

Who won America's Vote during Round 2 of AGT 19 Quarterfinals? At the end of AGT's August 21 Live Results episode, host Terry Crews announced that Alex Sampson, Sky Elements, and Young Min secured America's Vote following the second round of Quarterfinals. Korean magician Young Min's mesmerizing disappearing routine had the Judges entranced from start to finish, cementing his place in the Semifinals. Canadian singer Alex Sampson stole hearts with his infectious performance of his original song "Pretty Baby" and had the Judges raving over his star power. Sky Element's dazzling drone display to Katy Perry's "Firework" won over the entire audience and catapulted them to the next stage in the competition. Meanwhile, Mandel and Cowell fought over the Live Golden Buzzer to advance acrobatic dance group AIRFOOTWORKS to the Semifinals. RELATED: Howie Mandel And Simon Cowell Fought Over AIRFOOAIRFOOTWORKS'n Buzzer Press That's right — these Acts will progress to the Semifinal round, airing Tuesday, September 10, on NBC. The Top 12 Acts will then compete for the honor of landing in the prestigious Final for a chance at the $1 million grand prize. The stakes are sky-high as the competition concludes, and you won't want to miss it.

Who was eliminated and sent home during the second round of AGT Quarterfinals? Who was eliminated and sent home during the second round of AGT Quarterfinals? The following Acts did not earn enough votes to advance to the Semifinal: Ashlee Montague Bboy Samuka Biko's Biko's Brooke Bailey Legión NiNi Schumacher

Howie Mandel appears during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When is the next episode of AGT? The third Live Quarterfinal round airs next Tuesday, August 27, at 8/7c. The Live Results show will air the next day, Wednesday, August 28, at 8/7c. RELATED: The 11 Acts Performing in AGT 19's S19'sd Live Quarterfinals Round Live Quarterfinals and Results: Every Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13 - September 3 Live Semifinal and Results: Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11 Final Round and Finale Results: Tuesday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 24

How AGT Season 19 works

Brooke Bailey appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Live AGT Quarterfinals are broken up across four weeks of rounds, with 11 Acts competing each week. Season 19's Quarterfinals features four Live Show Golden Buzzer, allowing each Judge to advance an Act of their choice straight to the Finals. The remaining Semifinals slots are determined by Americans voting on their favorite Acts.

During the Live Semifinal round, 12 Acts will compete for six possible Fan Votes, allowing them to advance to the Final with the Live Show Golden Buzzers and into the Top 10.

The Top 10 will then duke it out for the coveted $1 million price in an extended two-week Finale event.

Watch America's Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.