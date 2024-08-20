The 11 Acts Performing in AGT 19's Live Quarterfinals Tonight, August 20

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

More AGT Acts will by vying for their shot at fame and glory in the Live Quarterfinals tonight.

As the high stakes competition continues in America’s Got Talent, some of Season 19’s top Acts will take the stage Tuesday to battle it out as part of the Live Round competition.

Tuesday night’s two-hour event, starting at 8/7c, will kick off the second of four Quarterfinal rounds as the next group of 11 talented performers who made it past the audition round will return to the AGT stage to vie for their own shot at fame and glory.

During the quarterfinal, each of the 11 Acts will get the opportunity to display their jaw-dropping talents for Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. One of the Judges will bestow a special Live Show Golden Buzzer for their favorite act, sending the performer or performers straight to the Finals.

The decision will then rest with America, who will vote which of the remaining Acts should advance to the Semifinal competition. The top three Acts who receive the highest percentage of votes, and therefore will continue on their way in the talent competition, will be announced in a results show Wednesday night, airing at 8/7c.

As AGT fans eagerly wait to cast their votes, here’s a quick recap of the 11 Acts slated to be part of the second quarterfinal:

Airfootworks

Airfootworks appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

This four-person group from Japan, mentored by AGT Season 8 winner Kenichi Ebina, stunned the Judges with their gravity-defying moves using a cube-shaped frame to deliver their unique blend of dance, acrobatics and Lite Feet-style.

Alex Sampson

Alex Sampson appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

Canadian singer Alex Sampson transported Cowell and Mandell back to the 1960s with his original song “Pretty Baby,” which conjured up some serious vintage vibes.

Ashlee Montague

Ashlee Montague appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Extreme Ballet

Ashlee Montague proved she isn’t your typical ballerina when she precariously walked on her toes, using pointe shoes, across the top of glass bottles in this nerve-wracking act that left judges astonished.

Bboy Samuka

Bboy Samuka appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dancer

Brazilian dancer Bboy Samuka, who lost a leg after a battle with cancer, defied expectations with a high-energy, break-dancing-infused performance that had Vergara declaring it one of “the best” dance Acts she’s ever seen.

Biko’s Manna

Biko's Manna appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing Group

These three South African siblings oozed charm and charisma and had the whole crowd grooving along as they sang their rendition of “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”

Brooke Bailey

Brooke Bailey appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Singer Brooke Bailey channeled the “Queen of Soul” with her “spectacular” and soulful performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.”

Legión

Legion appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Argentinian dance group Legión brought the heat, literally, as their shoes ignited in flames and they delivered a power-packed, fiery dance number that had Vergara slamming her Golden Buzzer.

NiNi

NiNi appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

Taiwanese musician NiNi seamlessly combined old and new by rocking out on traditional Chinese folk instruments in an unexpected performance that got the crowd on their feet.

Schumacher

Schumacher appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Variety

Japanese performers Ryu Taro and Yuya Gomi, known collectively as Schumacher, delivered a one-of-a-kind variety Act that combined humor and animal impressions, leaving the judges in stitches and prompting Vergara to press her Golden Buzzer.

Sky Elements

Sky Elements appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Drone

Sky Elements certainly rose to the occasion when they took to the sky with with 1,000 drones to perform a spectacular music and lights show that could be seen for miles and resulted in Cowell pressing his Golden Buzzer.

Young Min

Young-Min appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Korean magician Young Min had the judges transfixed as he performed a series of mesmerizing tricks using sand.

