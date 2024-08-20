Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
The 11 Acts Performing in AGT 19's Live Quarterfinals Tonight, August 20
More AGT Acts will by vying for their shot at fame and glory in the Live Quarterfinals tonight.
As the high stakes competition continues in America’s Got Talent, some of Season 19’s top Acts will take the stage Tuesday to battle it out as part of the Live Round competition.
Tuesday night’s two-hour event, starting at 8/7c, will kick off the second of four Quarterfinal rounds as the next group of 11 talented performers who made it past the audition round will return to the AGT stage to vie for their own shot at fame and glory.
During the quarterfinal, each of the 11 Acts will get the opportunity to display their jaw-dropping talents for Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. One of the Judges will bestow a special Live Show Golden Buzzer for their favorite act, sending the performer or performers straight to the Finals.
RELATED: Roni Sagi & Her Dog Rhythm Shock Simon with "Impossible" Dance Set to a Queen Hit
The decision will then rest with America, who will vote which of the remaining Acts should advance to the Semifinal competition. The top three Acts who receive the highest percentage of votes, and therefore will continue on their way in the talent competition, will be announced in a results show Wednesday night, airing at 8/7c.
As AGT fans eagerly wait to cast their votes, here’s a quick recap of the 11 Acts slated to be part of the second quarterfinal:
Airfootworks
Act: Acrobatic
This four-person group from Japan, mentored by AGT Season 8 winner Kenichi Ebina, stunned the Judges with their gravity-defying moves using a cube-shaped frame to deliver their unique blend of dance, acrobatics and Lite Feet-style.
Alex Sampson
Act: Singer
Canadian singer Alex Sampson transported Cowell and Mandell back to the 1960s with his original song “Pretty Baby,” which conjured up some serious vintage vibes.
Ashlee Montague
Act: Extreme Ballet
Ashlee Montague proved she isn’t your typical ballerina when she precariously walked on her toes, using pointe shoes, across the top of glass bottles in this nerve-wracking act that left judges astonished.
Bboy Samuka
Act: Dancer
Brazilian dancer Bboy Samuka, who lost a leg after a battle with cancer, defied expectations with a high-energy, break-dancing-infused performance that had Vergara declaring it one of “the best” dance Acts she’s ever seen.
Biko’s Manna
Act: Singing Group
These three South African siblings oozed charm and charisma and had the whole crowd grooving along as they sang their rendition of “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”
Brooke Bailey
Act: Singer
Singer Brooke Bailey channeled the “Queen of Soul” with her “spectacular” and soulful performance of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way.”
Legión
Act: Dance Group
Argentinian dance group Legión brought the heat, literally, as their shoes ignited in flames and they delivered a power-packed, fiery dance number that had Vergara slamming her Golden Buzzer.
NiNi
Act: Musician
Taiwanese musician NiNi seamlessly combined old and new by rocking out on traditional Chinese folk instruments in an unexpected performance that got the crowd on their feet.
Schumacher
Act: Variety
Japanese performers Ryu Taro and Yuya Gomi, known collectively as Schumacher, delivered a one-of-a-kind variety Act that combined humor and animal impressions, leaving the judges in stitches and prompting Vergara to press her Golden Buzzer.
Sky Elements
Act: Drone
Sky Elements certainly rose to the occasion when they took to the sky with with 1,000 drones to perform a spectacular music and lights show that could be seen for miles and resulted in Cowell pressing his Golden Buzzer.
Young Min
Act: Magician
Korean magician Young Min had the judges transfixed as he performed a series of mesmerizing tricks using sand.
Catch up on past episodes of America's Got Talent on Peacock.