Who is Kenichi Ebina? The AGT Winner Helping a Dance Group Whose Moves Defy Physics

The performing artist from Tokyo cheered with the live audience as Airfootworks took things to a whole other level on AGT.

A dance crew from Japan is (literally) walking on air following their America’s Got Talent Audition, and they had one man to thank during their extraordinary performance.

AGT Season 8 winner Kenichi Ebina passed his talent torch down to Airfootworks, a Season 19 quartet that had to be seen to believe. Judge Heidi Klum recognized Ebina as he helped prep the stage by erecting a cuboid frame for the next AGT hopefuls.

Speaking on behalf of the troupe, one member cited Ebina as their mentor, prompting the America’s Got Talent: The Champions contestant to get up from the Live Audience and greet the Judges. But what came next on stage had everyone on their feet.

Who is Kenichi Ebina on AGT?

The then-38-year-old Tokyo-born Ebina came onto the AGT scene in 2013 with a dubstep-esque performance that combined robot-style dance and martial arts. He joked with Judges that his passion for his Matrix-style movement evolved from hyping others with his running man.

“Dancing is my passion,” he told AGT producers at the time. “My dream is to do my full-length, one-month show in Vegas. That’s why I’m here.”

One of the most memorable aspects of Ebina’s “dance-ish” Audition was how he made it seem like his head became detached from his body and landed in his hands. He mimicked being shot at and losing a martial arts fight (sound effects and all), sometimes landing on his head or appearing to levitate from the ground.

Ebina beat stand-up comic Taylor Williamson and singer Jimmy Rose for the Season 8 victory and went on to teach his indescribable skills to others. Ebina’s appearance on AGT Season 19, Episode 8, was a welcome return, and perhaps an expected one since he posted a couple of super-fun photos of him and Airfootworks in Los Angeles on his Instagram page.

What Act is Kenichi Ebina helping in Season 19?

Airfootworks appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Airfootworks, a four-person group of one female and three males, arguably took what Ebina once showed the world and upped the ante. Having already made the Finals on Japan’s Got Talent, the seamlessly-synced group used the cube-shaped frame to make moves incorporating Lite Feet-style (like the dancing craze taking over New York City subways and TikTok), breakdancing, and acrobatics.

They danced to Skrillex and Diplo’s “Where Are Ü Now” with Justin Bieber.

A few moves comprised human flag positions, while another used his throat to hang freely from a bar (Kids, don’t try this at home). Judge Klum was amazed at how they “piled in a lot of really cool elements” into the routine.

“It was so creative, and so different, and so difficult, by the way,” said Judge Simon Cowell. “You have a great mentor. However, even if you’ve got a great mentor, you still gotta be able to do what your mentor helps you to do. You did it immaculately.”

Even with Airfootworks’ ongoing success, now with four yes votes from the Judges, it’s not the only dance troupe under Ebina’s tutelage to make it to AGT. In Season 16, he mentored the Japanese unicycling group Unicircle Flow, whose graceful and precise Acts helped them advance all the way to the semifinals.

What Judges had to say

All four Judges gave Airfootworks a standing ovation, and Ebina excitedly cheered on with the rest of the crowd.

“You guys were definitely not boring,” said Klum, adding the dance was “really, really, really entertaining.”

Judge Howie Mandel praised how Airfootworks handled the stage prop.

“You see things on this show that you don’t see any other place, and people say, ‘You gotta think outside the box,’” said Mandel. “You guys thought inside the box, used the box… I absolutely loved it.”

In agreeance was Judge Sofia Vergara, who said everything about the performance, including their energy and choice of music, was “perfect.”

