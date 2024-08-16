Howie Mandel's Kitchen Is a Construction Zone in New Video Featuring Wife Terry Mandel

Howie Mandel and Jimmy Face Off in an Explosive Round of Password

America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel and his wife Terry Mandel are making the best of a mess. With their kitchen currently under construction, the pair filmed a little skit amid the chaos. Check it out below.

Terry Mandel is making a roast in an unusable kitchen

In the sweet video clip, set to the song "Home Cookin'," Howie Mandel asks his wife, "What are you doing?" as she opens the squeaky oven door to look inside. "Seeing if my roast is ready," she replies nonchalantly. The cabinets are empty even of drawers, and there's a pile of rubble and debris in the middle of the room, so there's probably no roast in that oven.

"The kitchen's a mess," observes Howie Mandel, to which she replies, "I clean. I try my hardest." He asks Terry Mandel what she's making (roast) and protests, "but the kitchen! Terry..." but she shrugs it off with an "eh." No use crying over spilled drywall.

In the comments, followers were quick to admit to their own messy cooking areas. "I hate left over dirty dishes from the nite before! 😂" joked one fan. Another praised the avant-garde interior design, writing, "Love it. Deconstructionism is super hot right now. Mandel’s always on cutting edge of fashion and architecture."

America's Got Talent just kicked off the Quarterfinals

At work, things are every bit as crazy and exciting. The first round of Live Shows began on August 13, and will air each Tuesday at 8/7c, followed by a results show the next evening at 8/7c.

What happened during Round 1 of AGT 19 Quarterfinals?

Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

These are the Acts who will return in the Fall for the Semifinals: America's Vote winners Ashes & Arrows, Richard Goodall, and Roni Sagi & Rhythm, and the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, thanks to Judge Sofía Vergara's Golden Buzzer. These four Acts all advance to the Semifinal round (airing Tuesday, September 10) to compete in the Top 12 for a chance at competing in the Final for the $1 million grand prize.

Arshiya, Attraction Juniors, Flewnt and Inkabee, Hypers Kids Africa, Liv Warfield, Los Osos High School and Phillip Lewis were eliminated.