Heidi Klum's Husband Has an Identical Twin That'll Make You See Double (PHOTO)

How long did it take the AGT Judge alum to be able to tell them apart?

America's Got Talent Judge alum Heidi Klum has been happily married to German rocker Tom Kaulitz since 2019, but every once in a while, Tom's identical twin brother, Bill, has her seeing double.

Check out these photos of the brothers, below. If they didn't have different hair colors, it'd be very hard to tell them apart!

Bill Kaulitz and Tom Kaulitz during the Spotify & Bill and Tom Kaulitz Live Podcast on November 9, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin/Getty Images/Spotify

Tom Kaulitz and Bill Kaulitz arrive for the German Television Award on September 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. Photo: Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

From their eyes to their facial hair, they look exactly alike. The only major difference fans spot (besides their hair color) is that Bill is a little taller.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot on February 22, 2019, in Capri, Italy, almost exactly a year after they first met. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary earlier this year, and Klum couldn't be happier about their relationship. In fact, before he popped the question, Tom went above and beyond by asking Klum's four children if he could marry their mom.

"The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand," she told People in 2024. "So he kind of was in cahoots with my kids. They figured out how they were going to do it, and then they all surprised me on Christmas morning six years ago. I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids."

Heidi Klum broke dress code at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

On May 13, Klum walked the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a pink gown with an extended train, which turns out is against the event's dress code.

Per the Cannes Film Festival's official website, "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted."

Heidi Klum attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Sadly, Klum's signature style will be absent from AGT Season 20, as she's taking a break from the Judges' table this year. That said, participating in the show has made her a lifelong fan, so she'll no doubt be cheering the Contestants on from home.

"Nothing gets redundant, and nothing gets the same," Klum told Access Hollywood in 2022 about being an AGT Judge. "Every day is new and different. I mean, yes, we [the Judges and Host] might be the same, but you see all these crazy, different people on the stage. We're having the best time. I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."