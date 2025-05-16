Howie Mandel's Profound Tip for Feeling So Good at 69: "Get Up and..."

Fans will want to take a page out of the AGT Judge's book.

We can all learn something from the words that Howie Mandel lives by.

In a 2022 interview with Health Insight, the longtime America's Got Talent Judge revealed the secret behind his success and happiness in his late 60s. Fans have always noticed Mandel's inner happiness radiating every time he's on TV, and now they'll discover why.

According to the star, it's all about recognizing — and fostering — personal growth.

"You learn, and you get a perspective," Mandel explained. "What was important to me in my 30s is not important to me now. And you realize that things you chase don't matter, and it's just the ability to get up and even chase something. It's about doing, just doing."

Gaining perspective has been crucial for Mandel, and he lives and breathes a familiar slogan in his every day life.

"Nike has the best philosophy of life, aging, and everything, and that's 'Just Do It,'" he continued. "Just get up and do it. We all have goals — I want to be older, I want to be taller, I want to be richer, I want to be famous, and so on. And if you achieve any of these things you're trying to achieve, they're never the reason for your contentment or happiness." The sake of doing things is where the happiness comes in.

Howie Mandel and David Alan Grier on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 19 "Finales". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As someone who has been in the public eye for decades — from his sitcoms to his run as Host of the original Deal or No Deal to his current gig as a Judge on AGT — Mandel knows the importance of putting 100% effort toward anything he takes on.

He refuses to "let life happen," he told Health Insight, and advises fans to find their passion and do whatever it takes to foster that passion.

"I'm excited about trying to hone what I'm going to do and make it good. And I love it," Mandel revealed. "Some people like making little model airplanes and are excited about opening the box tomorrow and doing that. It's just about finding a passion. You can't just let life happen. You've got to make it happen. There's a freedom to age that you didn't have because you were put on a path by your parents, culture, and norms. You are the master of your own domain, and being that, you have less concern about what other people think as an aging human being."

The stars of AGT toast to another unforgettable season

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B at Top Of The Rock in New York City on May 14, 2025. Photo: Cindy Ord/NBC/Top Of The Rock

It's going to be one heck of a summer on AGT Season 20, and nobody's more excited than Mandel, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B! The show's Host and Judges gathered ahead of the Season 20 premiere high above Rockefeller Center at NYC's Top of the Rock and had a champagne toast in honor of the upcoming season. Judging by their faces, they are more than ready to see what all the Acts of Season 20 have to offer.