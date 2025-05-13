Howie Mandel's Granddaughter Is Already His Got Talent Mini-Me (VIDEO)

The AGT Judge is simply just trying to keep up with his talented granddaughter.

It looks like somebody has been working on their dance moves ahead of the America's Got Talent Season 20 premiere.

In a super-fun May 12 Instagram post, Howie Mandel's granddaughter, Abbey, shared what the longtime Judge has been up to: He's been dancing up a storm with her on the set of Canada's Got Talent. The video, featuring Mandel helplessly trying to keep up with his granddaughter's rhythm.

Despite his questionable dancing skills, there's something endearing about this super-sweet grandpa-granddaughter moment, isn't there?

"This is our grandpa and granddaughter talent act," Jackelyn Shultz, Mandel's daughter, captioned the video on Instagram.

Set to the iconic "Le Freak" by CHIC, Mandel tries his best to keep up with Abbey until she hilariously walks away, shaking her head.

As fantastic as their Act is, it's not quite ready for prime time — but that's OK! That's what practice is for. It's only a matter of time before Mandel and his Got Talent mini-me take the world by storm!

AGT Season 20 premieres Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC.

Executive Producer and Show Judge Simon Cowell is as proud as anyone to be a part of the landmark 20th season of the fan-favorite series.

"It's absolutely brilliant to announce our 20th season of AGT. Over the years, we've seen amazing Acts and met truly incredible people," he said in a statement. "It's true that two or three minutes can change your life, and I want to thank every Contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now, as always, I am really excited to meet the Contestants this year."

In Season 20, there will be a slight change to the Judges' table. Although longtime fans will be saddened to know that Heidi Klum will not return in Season 20, they are beyond excited for the long-awaited return of Mel B.

