Why Ashes & Arrows Chose "Wild Horses" for Their Epic Live Act: "It's Our Encore"

Wild horses couldn't drag Ashes & Arrows away from the America's Got Talent stage Tuesday night as the country/rock band performed an original song — entitled "Wild Horses" — during the Season 19 Quarterfinals.

"Thank you so much for the incredible support and messages coming through," they wrote on Instagram. "We honestly did not expect that and feel immensely grateful!"

American audiences have spoken and the group — comprised of members Ben Voigt, Ciaran McMeeke, and Jonathan Calhoun — will advance to the Live Semifinal alongside Golden Buzzer recipient Richard Goodall and Roni Sagi & Rhythm.

Fun fact? Ashes & Arrows was in the middle of a rehearsal earlier this week when a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Los Angeles. But, as they say, the show must go on!

Musical fortitude in the wake of such a frightening event coincidentally played into the lyrics of the song, particularly the line: "Thunder at my feet / I'm rolling / I ride the lightning."

Ashes & Arrows on America's Got Talent "Quarterfinals" Episode 1909. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When asked to describe their AGT journey by Host Terry Crews, Voigt said: "It's been wild. It's been really fun. It's exciting. Some unexpected, fun things and we're just really stoked to be here. This is like a crazy step in the journey."

Ashes & Arrows perform original song "Wild Horses"

"That song was great. You rose to the occasion," gushed Howie Mandel once the performance was over. "I'm gonna make a prediction. I bet that song is gonna be on the charts tomorrow. I believe in it."

"You sounded great when you were singing together," echoed Heidi Klum, going on to fawn over Voigt's impressive high notes.

"I loved it," said Sofia Vergara. "I thought that you guys were great at the Auditions, but this was another level. I mean, the song! I haven't heard a song like this in a long time. Very Americana. Amazing. I think America is gonna fall in love with you."

Ashes & Arrows on America's Got Talent "Results" Episode 1910. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Simon Cowell closed out the Judges' feedback, describing the song as "amazing" and singling out Calhoun as the standout performer. "When you took the lead ... for me, that's when it was magic," he said.

The band later opened up to NBC Insider about the mindset behind their song choice.

"We love the song 'Wild Horses.' Ever since we wrote it, it's our encore song," McMeeken says. "We just wanted to bring some energy and bring some oomph tonight."

