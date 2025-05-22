Heidi Klum Looks So Chic with Super-Short, Ear-Length Chopped Hair

The AGT Judge alum can pull off any hairstyle, and this throwback photo proves it.

America's Got Talent Judge alum Heidi Klum can truly pull off any hairstyle, and this throwback photo from 2009 proves it.

Over 16 years ago, Klum attended a Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event in New York City — you know, as supermodels do. And for the occasion, she rocked super-short, ear-length hair that looks effortlessly chic. Are you surprised? It's Heidi Klum, after all.

The look is different than what we've seen Klum sport in recent years, especially as a Judge on AGT. Typically, she wears her hair long, sometimes pin-straight and other times with cascading waves. It's been a minute since she's had a proper chop, but this 2009 photo is a reminder that she could easily cut her hair this way if she wanted to.

That's not to say Klum hasn't been having fun with her hair in recent years. Just last year for a runway show, the mom of four opted for a retro-'70s rocker cut that we're sure made her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, swoon.

Don't think Klum is immune to hair mistakes, though. She may be one of the world's most recognizable supermodels, but she's still human. In a 2012 interview with Refinery29, Klum opened up about some beauty disasters that still haunt her to this day.

"Probably over-bleaching — like when the person who was bleaching my hair didn't pay attention or take enough time. She used too much peroxide and left it on too long," she said. "My hair broke, so I had a little pineapple on top of my hair for the longest time that was really difficult to get rid of. Basically, my hair really broke off, and I had two inches of hair in some places! That was hard because you have to constantly pat it and spray it down."

Heidi Klum attends Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2009 fashion show at Bryant Park on February 14, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Katy Winn/Getty Images

Heidi Klum's rule-breaking dress at Cannes 2025

Heidi Klum attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Whether it's her annual Halloween costumes or red carpet looks, Klum's style always has people talking. Recently at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she stole the show with a gown that went against the event's new dress code guidelines.

The Elie Saab gown Klum wore had an extra-long train following behind her, which technically isn't allowed at Cannes. As the updated 2025 rules for the festival's dress code read, "Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted."

Something tells us Cannes was cool with Klum's dress. It's just that gorgeous.