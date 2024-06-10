Why a Throwback Pic of Howie Mandel & Wife Terry Mandel Has Fans Swooning

America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel had fans absolutely swooning over a throwback photo he posted of himself and his wife, Terry Mandel.

The pic in question sees the couple wearing some gloriously '90s getups. They're both all smiles, with Mandel rocking a beard and full head of curly brown hair. Terry, meanwhile, is glowing in a jean vest with her dark blonde hair crimped. Honestly, her look is chic even through today's fashion lens. Some people just never go out of style, am I right?

See the photo for yourself, below.

Howie Mandel says he and wife Terry Mandel were "young and beautiful" in sweet throwback pic

Terry Mandel and Howie Mandel during "Indian Summer" Cast and Crew Parking Lot Barbecue at Roots Clothing Store on April 26, 1993, Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"We were young and beautiful," Mandel captioned the photo on Instagram with the hashtags "wife" and "TBF" (referencing the shot being a throwback).

Mandel's fans were quick to point out that the couple is just as gorgeous now as they were then. "Beautiful then! Beautiful now," one person wrote, while another added, "Still young and still beautiful. Forever and ever."

Howie Mandel and Terry Mandel celebrated 43 years of marriage in 2023.

“My wife doesn't speak or understand a word of English, so that's what works for us,” Mandel said jokingly in an interview with People. “I don't know how to say 'I am funny' in her language, but it works for us.”

“Communication is overrated,” he added, building on his joke. “I've been married for 43 years and we haven't said a word to each other.”

Of course, this isn't the case. Their love story is far more compelling than that. Mandel's proposal story alone is pretty memorable — for how nonchalant it is.

He revealed to Streets of Toronto, "I was sitting in a deli, and I'd bought a loose diamond, and I put it on the table and said, 'I got to go to the bathroom, but if you want to make a ring go ahead.'"

It turns out, this casual-ness works well for the Mandels. "I'm not a romantic; neither of us is romantic," Mandel added. "One time in 43 years, I brought flowers home, and she said, 'Where did you get these?' The truth is, I did take them from the set that I was working on."