Host Jeffrey Dean Morgan Takes Us Inside the Blacked-Out Destination X Bus: "Play Nice..." (WATCH)

NBC's upcoming reality competition series Destination X sees a group of 10 contestants trying to determine where, exactly, in the world they are. But, in order to get to an exciting mystery locale and keep it, well, a mystery, they need to be in the dark while they're traveling. That's where the Destination X Bus comes in, and host Jeffrey Dean Morgan offered a little tour of the vehicle ahead of the show's premiere.

Destination X, an American adaptation of a series that's already a hit in Belgium, begins its journey on NBC on May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 10 contestants will spend a good deal of their time on a modified bus. Though they might be driving through beautiful parts of Europe en route to their next destination, the contestants won't get to sightsee while on the ride...

"All they have to look at is themselves," Morgan explained in the above video. "The windows are blacked out almost at all times."

Our host showed off a few of the bus's other features, including the one seating area where contestants could, perhaps, huddle up and make alliances or strategize without everybody else on the bus hearing. He also went to the sleeping quarters, as the contestants will have to catch some Zs while riding the Destination X Bus.

Josh Martinez, Jonah Evarts, Mack Fitzgerald, Tai Lowry, Rick Szabo, Shayne Cureton, Ally Bross, Rachel Rosette, Biggy Bailey, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Destination X Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Matteo Graia/NBC

"I’m not a short person, but this isn’t so bad," Morgan said, lying down in one of the bunks. "I might be able to do this if there weren’t nine other people in here with me."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan explains the Destination X "Map Room"

Of course, there won't always be nine other players sleeping on the bus. At the end of each episode, contestants need to go into the "single most important room in this game," the Map Room. Once inside, a player will need to put an X on a map of Europe, trying to do their best to use their pop culture, geographical, and other types of knowledge to put together the clues they gathered on their excursions outside of the bus to determine their location.

"The object is for the players to figure out where the hell they are. The player that is furthest away leaves my bus," Morgan said. "I’m not going to make it easy for them, I'll tell you that."

Destination X premieres on NBC on May 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of America’s Got Talent.