The Top 44 AGT Acts Competing in Season 19's Live Shows (FULL LIST)
Here's every Act performing live in the quarterfinals for America's Got Talent 2024
At long last, after weeks of anticipation and a dynamite Olympic games, America’s Got Talent Season 19 is ready to enter its next phase of competition with 44 Acts moving on from the eye-popping Audition rounds to the high-stakes Live Round.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the first of 44 Acts who impressed the Judges in the first round of Season 19 will return to up the ante even more and compete for a major cash prize and some of the ultimate bragging rights in show business: and AGT win. But who specifically will be competing?
If you missed any of the auditions or simply want to know which of the many Acts that moved forward will be taking the stage again, we’ve got the full list of performers below. From professional artists to aspiring performers balancing day jobs like being a janitor, a dentist or a prison nurse, these people from all walks of life will have one thing in common, an equal shot at greatness on the AGT stage.
Each week we’ll see 11 Acts take the stage live, and for the first time in the show’s history, compete for a Live Golden Buzzer that could send them directly to the Finals. America’s Vote will determine three more Acts from that week that will advance to the Semifinals.
As you get your voting fingers ready, here’s who you can expect to see in the Quarterfinals of AGT Season 19:
AIRFOOTWORKS
Act: Acrobatic
Alex Sampson
Act: Singer
Arshiya
Act: Contortion
Ashes & Arrows
Act: Band
Ashlee Montague
Act: Extreme Ballet
Attraction Juniors
Act: Shadow Performance
Bboy Samuka
Act: Dance
Biko's Manna
Act: Singing
Brent Street
Act: Dance Group
Brooke Bailey
Act: Singer
Dee Dee Simon
Act: Singer
Erica Rhodes
Act: Comedian
Flewnt & Inkabee
Act: Rap Duo
Hakuna Matata Acrobats
Act: Acrobatic
Hyper Kids Africa
Act: Dance Group
Illya and Anastasia
Act: Acrobatic
Jelly Boy the Clown
Act: Sideshow
Jonathan Burns
Act: Magician
Journeyy
Act: Singer
Kelsey Jane
Act: Aerial
L6
Act: Singing Group
Learnmore Jonasi
Act: Comedian
LEGION
Act: Dance
Liv Warfield
Act: Singer
Los Osos High School
Act: Dance Group
Maya Neelakantan
Act: Musician
Menudo
Act: Singing Group
Nini
Act: Musician
Oscar Stembridge
Act: Singer
Phillip Lewis
Act: Baton
Pranysqa Mishra
Act: Singer
Reid Wilson
Act: Singer
Richard Goodall
Act: Singer
Rhythm & Roni
Act: Dog Performing
Sabrina
Act: Dance Group
Sam Huang
Act: Magician
Schumacher
Act: Variety
Sebastian & Sonia
Act: Aerial
Sky Elements
Act: Drone Show
Solange Kardinaly
Act: Quick Change
Stephanie Rainey
Act: Singer
The Reklaws
Act: Band
TONIKAKU
Act: Variety
Young-Min
Act: Magician
