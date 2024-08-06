NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider AGT Franchise

The Top 44 AGT Acts Competing in Season 19's Live Shows (FULL LIST)

Here's every Act performing live in the quarterfinals for America's Got Talent 2024

By Tyler McCarthy
Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
1:00
Trailer
Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer
Video thumbnail
5:35
Highlight
9-Year-Old Journeyy Sings Original Song, "Paradise" | Auditions | AGT 2024 | NBC
Video thumbnail
8:59
Highlight
Nick Manning Attempts to Break TWO Guinness World Records Titles! | Auditions | AGT 2024 | NBC

At long last, after weeks of anticipation and a dynamite Olympic games, America’s Got Talent Season 19 is ready to enter its next phase of competition with 44 Acts moving on from the eye-popping Audition rounds to the high-stakes Live Round. 

How to Watch

Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the first of 44 Acts who impressed the Judges in the first round of Season 19 will return to up the ante even more and compete for a major cash prize and some of the ultimate bragging rights in show business: and AGT win. But who specifically will be competing? 

If you missed any of the auditions or simply want to know which of the many Acts that moved forward will be taking the stage again, we’ve got the full list of performers below. From professional artists to aspiring performers balancing day jobs like being a janitor, a dentist or a prison nurse, these people from all walks of life will have one thing in common, an equal shot at greatness on the AGT stage

Each week we’ll see 11 Acts take the stage live, and for the first time in the show’s history, compete for a Live Golden Buzzer that could send them directly to the Finals. America’s Vote will determine three more Acts from that week that will advance to the Semifinals. 

As you get your voting fingers ready, here’s who you can expect to see in the Quarterfinals of AGT Season 19: 

AIRFOOTWORKS

Airfootworks perform onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1908.
Airfootworks appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

Alex Sampson

Alex Sampson performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1906
Alex Sampson appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

Arshiya

Arshiya on stage during AGT Episode 1901.
Arshiya appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Contortion

Ashes & Arrows

Ashes & Arrows performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1902.
Ashes & Arrows appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Band

Ashlee Montague

Ashlee Montague on stage during AGT Episode 1901.
Ashlee Montague appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Extreme Ballet

Attraction Juniors

Attraction Juniors perform onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1905.
Attraction Juniors appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Shadow Performance

Bboy Samuka

Bboy Samuka performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1903.
Bboy Samuka appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Biko's Manna

Biko's Manna performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1903.
Biko's Manna appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing

Brent Street

Brent Street perform on stage during AGT Episode 1904
Brent Street on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Brooke Bailey

Brooke Bailey performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1908.
Brooke Bailey appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Dee Dee Simon

Dee Dee Simon smiles onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 3.
Dee Dee Simon appears on America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 3. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

Erica Rhodes

Erica Rhodes performs on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5
Erica Rhodes appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

Flewnt & Inkabee

Flewnt And Inkabee perform on stage on AGT Episode 1904
Flewnt and Inkabee on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Rap Duo

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Hakuna Matata Acrobatic performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1902.
Hakuna Matata Acrobatic appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

Hyper Kids Africa

Hypers Kids Africa perform on stage during AGT Episode 1904
Hypers Kids Africa on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Illya and Anastasia

Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov perform onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1907.
Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

Jelly Boy the Clown

Jelly Boy the Clown performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1903.
Jelly Boy the Clown appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Sideshow

Jonathan Burns

Jonathan Burns performs onstage with Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum on America's Got Talent Episode 1908.
Sofía Vergara, Jonathan Burns, and Heidi Klum appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Magician

Journeyy

Americas Got Talent Episode 1908 Journeyy
Journeyy performs during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Kelsey Jane

Kelsey Jane performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1908.
Kelsey Jane appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial

L6

L6 perform on AGT Episode 1904
L6 on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing Group

Learnmore Jonasi

Learnmore Jonasi on stage during AGT Episode 1901.
Learnmore Jonasi appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

LEGION

Legion performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1903.
Legion appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Liv Warfield

Liv Warfield performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1902.
Liv Warfield appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Los Osos High School

Los Osos High School on stage during AGT Episode 1901.
Los Osos High School appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Maya Neelakantan

Maya Neelakantan performs on stage during AGT Episode 1904
Maya Neelakantan on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

Menudo

Menudo performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1905.
Menudo appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing Group

Nini

NiNi performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1902.
NiNi appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

Oscar Stembridge

Oscar Stembridge performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1905.
Oscar Stembridge appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Phillip Lewis

Phillip Lewis performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1902.
Phillip Lewis appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Baton

Pranysqa Mishra

Pranysqa Mishra sings during America's Got Talent Episode 1905
Pranysqa Mishra performs onstage during America's Got Talent Episode 1905. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Reid Wilson

Reid Wilson performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1906
Reid Wilson appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall sings on stage during AGT Episode 1901.
Richard Goodall appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Rhythm & Roni

Agt 1903 Roni Sagi And Rhythm

Act: Dog Performing

Sabrina

Sabrina performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1902.
Sabrina appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Sam Huang

Sam Huang approaches the judges during AGT Episode 1901.
Sam Huang appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Schumacher

Schumacher performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1907.
Schumacher appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Variety

Sebastian & Sonia

Sebastian & Sonia onstage during America's Got Talent, Episode 1905.
Sebastian & Sonia onstage during America's Got Talent, Episode 1905. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial

Sky Elements

Sky Elements stands onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1902.
Sky Elements appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Drone Show

Solange Kardinaly

Solange Kardinaly performs on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1903.
Solange Kardinaly appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Quick Change

Stephanie Rainey

Agt 1904 Stephanie Rainey
Stephanie Rainey on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

The Reklaws

The Reklaws perform on stage on America's Got Talent Episode 1903.
The Reklaws appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Band

TONIKAKU

Tonikaku on stage during AGT Episode 1901.
Tonikaku appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Variety

Young-Min

Young-Min performs onstage on America's Got Talent Episode 1905.
Young-Min appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Catch up on past episodes of America's Got Talent on Peacock.

Read more about:

Related Stories