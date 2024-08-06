The Top 44 AGT Acts Competing in Season 19's Live Shows (FULL LIST)

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

Here's every Act performing live in the quarterfinals for America's Got Talent 2024

At long last, after weeks of anticipation and a dynamite Olympic games, America’s Got Talent Season 19 is ready to enter its next phase of competition with 44 Acts moving on from the eye-popping Audition rounds to the high-stakes Live Round.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the first of 44 Acts who impressed the Judges in the first round of Season 19 will return to up the ante even more and compete for a major cash prize and some of the ultimate bragging rights in show business: and AGT win. But who specifically will be competing?

If you missed any of the auditions or simply want to know which of the many Acts that moved forward will be taking the stage again, we’ve got the full list of performers below. From professional artists to aspiring performers balancing day jobs like being a janitor, a dentist or a prison nurse, these people from all walks of life will have one thing in common, an equal shot at greatness on the AGT stage.

Each week we’ll see 11 Acts take the stage live, and for the first time in the show’s history, compete for a Live Golden Buzzer that could send them directly to the Finals. America’s Vote will determine three more Acts from that week that will advance to the Semifinals.

As you get your voting fingers ready, here’s who you can expect to see in the Quarterfinals of AGT Season 19:

AIRFOOTWORKS

Airfootworks appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

Alex Sampson

Alex Sampson appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

Arshiya

Arshiya appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Contortion

Ashes & Arrows

Ashes & Arrows appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Band

Ashlee Montague

Ashlee Montague appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Extreme Ballet

Attraction Juniors

Attraction Juniors appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Shadow Performance

Bboy Samuka

Bboy Samuka appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Biko's Manna

Biko's Manna appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing

Brent Street

Brent Street on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Brooke Bailey

Brooke Bailey appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Dee Dee Simon

Dee Dee Simon appears on America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 3. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

Erica Rhodes

Erica Rhodes appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

Flewnt & Inkabee

Flewnt and Inkabee on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Rap Duo

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Hakuna Matata Acrobatic appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

Hyper Kids Africa

Hypers Kids Africa on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Illya and Anastasia

Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

Jelly Boy the Clown

Jelly Boy the Clown appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Sideshow

Jonathan Burns

Sofía Vergara, Jonathan Burns, and Heidi Klum appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Magician

Journeyy

Journeyy performs during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Kelsey Jane

Kelsey Jane appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial

L6

L6 on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing Group

Learnmore Jonasi

Learnmore Jonasi appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

LEGION

Legion appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Liv Warfield

Liv Warfield appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Los Osos High School

Los Osos High School appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Maya Neelakantan

Maya Neelakantan on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

Menudo

Menudo appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing Group

Nini

NiNi appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

Oscar Stembridge

Oscar Stembridge appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Phillip Lewis

Phillip Lewis appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Baton

Pranysqa Mishra

Pranysqa Mishra performs onstage during America's Got Talent Episode 1905. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Reid Wilson

Reid Wilson appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Rhythm & Roni

Act: Dog Performing

Sabrina

Sabrina appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Dance Group

Sam Huang

Sam Huang appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Schumacher

Schumacher appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Variety

Sebastian & Sonia

Sebastian & Sonia onstage during America's Got Talent, Episode 1905. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial

Sky Elements

Sky Elements appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Drone Show

Solange Kardinaly

Solange Kardinaly appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Quick Change

Stephanie Rainey

Stephanie Rainey on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

The Reklaws

The Reklaws appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Band

TONIKAKU

Tonikaku appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Variety

Young-Min

Young-Min appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

