Where is America’s Got Talent Filmed? Everything You Need to Know

There's more than one reason America's Got Talent contestants should be excited to take the iconic stage.

Few theatres in Los Angeles are more spectacular than the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where auditions for America’s Got Talent have been filmed every year since 2006. As Season 19 kicks off, let's take a look behind the curtain, so to speak, to learn about the historic venue where the AGT magic happens.

Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews certainly have an interesting workplace! Constructed in 1932, The Civic wows audiences with its old-world grandeur and technological innovations and has been a popular venue for awards ceremonies, ballets, and orchestras for decades.

Where is America's Got Talent Filmed?

As mentioned, the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California plays home to all the action that takes place on the America's Got Talent stage.

How big is the Pasadena Civic Auditorium?

With a stately Italian Renaissance façade and gorgeous interior, nearly every corner of The Civic charms visitors — thousands of them every week. The auditorium has a capacity of 2,997 and is comprised of the main floor, a loge, and a balcony. Tucked above the main lobby is a classic Gold Room with a small stage for special receptions for up to 300 guests.

The auditorium is the centerpiece of the Pasadena Convention Center, a sprawling state-of-the-art events venue on the edge of Old Town Pasadena. The center boasts exhibit halls, a hotel, a 25,000-square-foot ballroom, and a public ice skating rink.

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium’s design details

With so many incredible Acts and nail-biting Golden Buzzer twists during the AGT Auditions, it would be hard to turn your attention away from the stage. But if audience members look up, they’ll see a dazzling, hand-painted mural on the ceiling of the Civic Center, created by the late Italian-American artist Giovanni Smeraldi. Intricately patterned Greco-Roman panels frame the stage and line the walls.

For another intriguing touch of history, a rare Moller pipe organ was dedicated to the auditorium more than 40 years ago after traveling around Europe for decades and surviving WWII.

Legends on the stage

While the theatre is best known as the home of AGT, its other prominent claim to fame was as the longtime venue of the Emmy Awards from 1977 to 1997. For generations, an array of noted performers have taken the stage, and among them are quite a few surprises.

Throughout its 92-year history, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Hope, and Luciano Pavarotti have all performed here. During the 1960s and `70s, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and Carlos Santana drew rock fans to the historic hall. And more recently, illusionist David Copperfield mystified audiences with his magical tricks.

The auditorium has also attracted the world’s greatest orchestras, from The New York Philharmonic and the London Philharmonic to the Pasadena Symphony, which called The Civic home for many years.

Some of the biggest TV specials took place in the theater, including “The Motown 25th Anniversary Television Special” and “Ray Charles: 50 Years in Music.” The Auditorium has hosted Broadway touring productions such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cats,” “Les Misérables,” and “Riverdance.”

There’s still plenty more excitement to come for this Grande Dame of theatres. From AGT’s youngest Act ever to shocking contortionists, Season 19 is already bringing the thrills.

