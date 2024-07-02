9-Year-Old Pranysqa Mishra Is Brought to Tears After Belting Out Tina Turner

Emotions were running high as the young singer commanded the stage like a rock star in a Golden Buzzer performance for the ages.

Pranysqa Mishra can sing R&B/Soul like nobody’s business. The deceptively soft-spoken 9-year-old wowed the America’s Got Talent Judges with her stunningly powerful singing voice and confident presence. We think Heidi Klum spoke for the entire audience when she said, “Oh my gosh, I did not expect that. We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that.”

Appearing on stage like “an angel,” as Simon Cowell quipped, wearing a ruffled dress and bow, the Tampa, Florida native seemed nervous before surprising everyone by belting out a Tina Turner song with the ferocious sassiness of a rock star.

“I'll be really nervous of Simon because, like, if somebody makes a little mistake…” she said in a backstage interview when her little sister interrupted, urging her to go for the “GB” (Golden Buzzer, for those of us who don’t know). Her mom and dad were also there, rooting for their singing sensation.

Who inspired Pranysqa Mishra’s singing career?

Pranysqa Mishra, Heidi Klum, and Terry Crews appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Pranysqa’s passion for singing dates back as far as she can remember, and she’s packed a lot into a few short years, singing national anthems for major sporting teams in the NBA, NHL, MLB, and more.

“I always just love singing. It makes me feel happy. Even when I was four years old, I would pretend that I have a microphone, and I would sing like I’m singing to the whole world,” she enthused.

Pranysqa credits her grandma as her main inspiration and the driving force behind her burgeoning career — she’s also the one Pranysqa called immediately after her AGT performance.

“My grandma always tells me to sing my heart out and that one day I would have a big stage,” she said before the audition, adding, “My dream is coming true. I can’t believe it.”

What song did Pranysqa Mishra sing?

Pranysqa Mishra appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The grade schooler sang for the Judges a rendition of “River Deep Mountain High” that is unlike any version you’ll ever hear. For the record, we’ve never seen Heidi rocking out at the Judge’s table quite like that before, and even Sofia Vergara yelled “Bravo!” after the performance.

Released in 1966 by Ike and Tina Turner, the song is widely regarded as one of the greatest singles of all time and a musical tour de force thanks to Tina’s vocals. As Pranysqa fearlessly sang, “Baby, baby, baby,” any shyness immediately melted away. In addition to Tina Turner, she also named Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston as her all-time favorites.

Why did Heidi Klum give Pranysqa Mishra a Golden Buzzer?

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Anyone who can convey that kind of emotion in just a minute on stage deserves a Golden Buzzer and more. When Heidi asked Pranysqa how it felt to be on the “biggest stage in the world,” the little girl replied, “scared, and of course, really excited.” Proof that fear can’t stop you, she rocked the song with such confidence that she got a standing ovation.

When the golden confetti rained down on Pranysqa, she began crying tears of happiness and shaking, clearly in shock that she nabbed the “GB.” The waterworks were contagious, as her family cried as they joined her on stage for a round of hugs. Afterward, Pranysqa and Heidi face-timed her grandma with the epic news, who also joined in the crying. We have a feeling it won’t be long before we hear more from this remarkable singer, and in the meantime, the Mishra family needs to stock up on tissues.

