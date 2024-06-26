NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider AGT Franchise

Kodi Lee Hit Some of His Coolest High Notes Ever Covering a Hozier Song

America's Got Talent legend Kodi Lee has done it again! 

By Chris Phelan
Golden Buzzer: Kodi Lee Performs "Journey of You and I" | Semi-Finals | AGT: Fantasy League 2024
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
6:12
Highlight
Golden Buzzer: Kodi Lee Performs "Journey of You and I" | Semi-Finals | AGT: Fantasy League 2024
Video thumbnail
2:28
Highlight
Shadow Ace and David Taylor Strike GOLD with This Shadow Art! | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024
Video thumbnail
2:37
Highlight
Robin S. and Sainted Perform "Show Me Love" | Finale | AGT: Fantasy League 2024 | NBC

On June 25, Kodi Lee proved once again why he's a once-in-a-generation musical talent.

How to Watch

Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock

In an Instagram video, he expertly performed an impromptu cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" and adjusted the key on the fly, singing and playing piano in F minor, a far cry from the song's original G minor arrangement. As any music expert will tell you, that's no easy feat. Lee transformed the song into something completely different, with almost a jazz-like beat. It's too good. 

"Some people don't know I can change the key of a song on the fly!! If you guys have more songs you'd like me to change the key of, let me know in the comments!! 🎶😎" Lee captioned.

After winning America's Got Talent Season 14, Lee became a household name and continued to shine afterward, participating in AGT: All-Stars and AGT: Fantasy League, faring well in both competitions.

Everything to know about "Too Sweet"

Although it was only released in March 2024, "Too Sweet" has already made a significant mark on the music industry. As the lead single for Hozier's latest EP, Unheard, it has garnered impressive accolades, most prominently being the number-one single in seven different countries: Australia, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

RELATED: Kodi Lee Does Jimmy Buffett Justice with His Cover of "Margaritaville" (VIDEO)

It's Hozier's first Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit since the 2013 worldwide sensation "Take Me to Church."

Split of Kodi Lee and Hozier
Kodi Lee walks the carpet of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1 Episode 8; Hozier attends the Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 07, 2024 in New York City. Photo: NBC; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics

It can't be said I'm an early bird
It's ten o'clock before I say a word
Baby, I can never tell
How do you sleep so well?

You keep telling me to live right
To go to bed before the daylight
But then you wake up for the sunrise
You know you don't gotta pretend, baby, now and then

RELATED: Kodi Lee Fully Channeled Elton John on His Latest Astonishing Piano Cover

Don't you just wanna wake up, dark as a lake?
Smelling like a bonfire, lost in a haze?
If you're drunk on life, babe, I think it's great
But while in this world

I think I'll take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I aim low
I aim true and the ground's where I go
I work late where I'm free from the phone
And the job gets done
But you worry some, I know

But who wants to live forever, babe?
You treat your mouth as if it's Heaven's gate
The rest of you like you're the TSA
I wish I could go along, babe, don't get me wrong

You know you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain
Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape
If you can sit in a barrel, maybe I'll wait
Until that day

I'd rather take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

Read more about:

Related Stories