Kodi Lee Hit Some of His Coolest High Notes Ever Covering a Hozier Song

America's Got Talent legend Kodi Lee has done it again!

On June 25, Kodi Lee proved once again why he's a once-in-a-generation musical talent.

In an Instagram video, he expertly performed an impromptu cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" and adjusted the key on the fly, singing and playing piano in F minor, a far cry from the song's original G minor arrangement. As any music expert will tell you, that's no easy feat. Lee transformed the song into something completely different, with almost a jazz-like beat. It's too good.

"Some people don't know I can change the key of a song on the fly!! If you guys have more songs you'd like me to change the key of, let me know in the comments!! 🎶😎" Lee captioned.

After winning America's Got Talent Season 14, Lee became a household name and continued to shine afterward, participating in AGT: All-Stars and AGT: Fantasy League, faring well in both competitions.

Everything to know about "Too Sweet"

Although it was only released in March 2024, "Too Sweet" has already made a significant mark on the music industry. As the lead single for Hozier's latest EP, Unheard, it has garnered impressive accolades, most prominently being the number-one single in seven different countries: Australia, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

It's Hozier's first Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit since the 2013 worldwide sensation "Take Me to Church."

"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics

