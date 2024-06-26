Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Kodi Lee Hit Some of His Coolest High Notes Ever Covering a Hozier Song
America's Got Talent legend Kodi Lee has done it again!
On June 25, Kodi Lee proved once again why he's a once-in-a-generation musical talent.
In an Instagram video, he expertly performed an impromptu cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" and adjusted the key on the fly, singing and playing piano in F minor, a far cry from the song's original G minor arrangement. As any music expert will tell you, that's no easy feat. Lee transformed the song into something completely different, with almost a jazz-like beat. It's too good.
"Some people don't know I can change the key of a song on the fly!! If you guys have more songs you'd like me to change the key of, let me know in the comments!! 🎶😎" Lee captioned.
After winning America's Got Talent Season 14, Lee became a household name and continued to shine afterward, participating in AGT: All-Stars and AGT: Fantasy League, faring well in both competitions.
Everything to know about "Too Sweet"
Although it was only released in March 2024, "Too Sweet" has already made a significant mark on the music industry. As the lead single for Hozier's latest EP, Unheard, it has garnered impressive accolades, most prominently being the number-one single in seven different countries: Australia, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
It's Hozier's first Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit since the 2013 worldwide sensation "Take Me to Church."
"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics
It can't be said I'm an early bird
It's ten o'clock before I say a word
Baby, I can never tell
How do you sleep so well?
You keep telling me to live right
To go to bed before the daylight
But then you wake up for the sunrise
You know you don't gotta pretend, baby, now and then
Don't you just wanna wake up, dark as a lake?
Smelling like a bonfire, lost in a haze?
If you're drunk on life, babe, I think it's great
But while in this world
I think I'll take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I aim low
I aim true and the ground's where I go
I work late where I'm free from the phone
And the job gets done
But you worry some, I know
But who wants to live forever, babe?
You treat your mouth as if it's Heaven's gate
The rest of you like you're the TSA
I wish I could go along, babe, don't get me wrong
You know you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain
Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape
If you can sit in a barrel, maybe I'll wait
Until that day
I'd rather take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me