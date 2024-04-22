Kodi Lee Does Jimmy Buffett Justice with His Cover of "Margaritaville" (VIDEO)

The America's Got Talent Season 14 winner performed the classic tune for a good cause.

Kodi Lee is a Parrot Head!

On April 21, the America's Got Talent Season 14 winner shared a special clip of himself singing Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" at the 2024 Pacific Autism Family Network event in Vancouver, Canada.

What to know about "Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett

Buffett's signature song, "Margaritaville" was released off of his 1977 album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes. It reached the number 8 position on the US Billboard Hot 100, and has since been covered by Terry Fator, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, Zach Brown Band, Florence Welch, and more.

According to Rolling Stone, Buffett wrote the track in five minutes while at an airport. "The chorus instantly lodges in your brain, the song overall has a rakish charm, and you just have to root for the guy," the outlet wrote shortly after Buffett's death in 2023.

"Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett lyrics

Nibbling on sponge cake

Watching the sun bake

All of those tourists covered with oil

Strumming my six-string

On my front porch swing

Smell those shrimp, well, they're beginning to boil

Oh, crawfish in New Orleans, yeah

Wasting away again in Margaritaville

Searching for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

But I know, it's nobody's fault

I don't know the reason

Stayed up all season

With nothing to show but a brand-new tattoo

But it's a real beauty

A Mexican cutie

How it got here, I haven't a clue, I really don't know

Wasting away again in Margaritaville

Searching for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

But I think it could be my fault, maybe, just maybe

Kodi Lee walks the carpet of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Season 1 Episode 8; Jimmy Buffett attends the premiere of Neon and Vice Studio's "The Beach Bum" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

I blew out my flip-flop (how?)

Stepped on a pop top

I broke my leg twice, had to limp on back home

God, I still feel pain

I wish I had some cocaine

But that's been gone since early this morn' (long gone)

Wasting away again in Margaritaville (yes, I am, yes, I am, I'm)

Searching for my lost shaker of salt

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

And I know, it's my own damn fault

Yeah

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

There always is and I know

It's my own damn fault