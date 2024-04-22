Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Kodi Lee Does Jimmy Buffett Justice with His Cover of "Margaritaville" (VIDEO)
The America's Got Talent Season 14 winner performed the classic tune for a good cause.
Kodi Lee is a Parrot Head!
On April 21, the America's Got Talent Season 14 winner shared a special clip of himself singing Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" at the 2024 Pacific Autism Family Network event in Vancouver, Canada.
See the amazing moments later down in this post.
What to know about "Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett
Buffett's signature song, "Margaritaville" was released off of his 1977 album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes. It reached the number 8 position on the US Billboard Hot 100, and has since been covered by Terry Fator, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, Zach Brown Band, Florence Welch, and more.
According to Rolling Stone, Buffett wrote the track in five minutes while at an airport. "The chorus instantly lodges in your brain, the song overall has a rakish charm, and you just have to root for the guy," the outlet wrote shortly after Buffett's death in 2023.
"Margaritaville" by Jimmy Buffett lyrics
Nibbling on sponge cake
Watching the sun bake
All of those tourists covered with oil
Strumming my six-string
On my front porch swing
Smell those shrimp, well, they're beginning to boil
Oh, crawfish in New Orleans, yeah
Wasting away again in Margaritaville
Searching for my lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
But I know, it's nobody's fault
I don't know the reason
Stayed up all season
With nothing to show but a brand-new tattoo
But it's a real beauty
A Mexican cutie
How it got here, I haven't a clue, I really don't know
Wasting away again in Margaritaville
Searching for my lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
But I think it could be my fault, maybe, just maybe
I blew out my flip-flop (how?)
Stepped on a pop top
I broke my leg twice, had to limp on back home
God, I still feel pain
I wish I had some cocaine
But that's been gone since early this morn' (long gone)
Wasting away again in Margaritaville (yes, I am, yes, I am, I'm)
Searching for my lost shaker of salt
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
And I know, it's my own damn fault
Yeah
Some people claim that there's a woman to blame
There always is and I know
It's my own damn fault