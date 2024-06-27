You'll Never Guess What Song This 10-Year-Old Guitar Prodigy Covers

Maya Neelakantan, whom Simon Cowell dubbed a "rock goddess," is getting mountains of praise from some of the biggest names in the industry since her heavy metal AGT performance.

America’s Got Talent fans found themselves banging their heads when a 10-year-old girl shredded the electric guitar on stage.

Although she's young and was dressed in clothing that's not typically associated with heavy metal music, this guitar prodigy fell into a tight riff that had Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum stunned before they joined her in rocking out with the rest of the live crowd.

Obviously we haven't seen the last of this unlikely guitarist, but for those who can't wait for her next performance, NBC Insider is taking a look at her rocking debut and giving her brand new fans a little more insight into who she is.

Maya Neelakantan on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Who is Maya Neelakantan? The adorable Maya Neelakantan of Chennai, India, was all smiles and sweetness when stepping on the AGT stage, explaining it was her first time performing live. Wearing a traditional Indian saree of fiery colors and a Gibson electric guitar — reportedly a gift from one of her biggest rock heroes — the child said she was inspired by her father, who played the instrument as a hobby and encouraged the girl to teach herself beginning at age 6. “My biggest dream is to create my own music,” Neelakantan told AGT viewers while backstage. “So, I’m just gonna go, and I’m gonna play it.” The 10-year-old started with a haunting tune before ripping into a metal song that no one expected. Now, the rock world is listening.

What song did AGT’s Heavy Metal Girl cover? Neelakantan blew listeners’ hair back with her cover of the millennial nu-metal hit “Last Resort” by Papa Roach.

The 2000 hard rock song, armed with distinct shouting vocals and its famous eight-note guitar riffs, became gold-certified in the United States. It spent 44 weeks on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay and climbed to the number-one spot on the Alternative Airplay charts, staying there for seven weeks.

“Last Resort” helped their album, Infest, go triple-platinum.

The song dominated many-a chart in Europe, becoming certified platinum in Germany and double platinum in the United Kingdom. More recently, the band celebrated “Last Resort” reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Given Papa Roach’s success, even they took notice of Neelakantan’s cover, commenting on a photo Neelakantan posted on Instagram of her AGT performance.

“Let’s gooo!!” the band said with a sign of the horns and cockroach emoji. “Absolutely killed it, Maya!”

Neelakantan said she was “very happy” that they were impressed by her rendition.

Papa Roach encouraged their fans to help get Neelakantan to the AGT Finals, but they weren’t the only big name in the music industry to praise Neelakantan’s performance. Gibson, the legendary guitar brand, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS MAYA!! YOU ROCK,” in response to Neelakantan’s post, adding the sign of the horns, fire, and a heart emoji.

Testament and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Alex Skolnick also commended Neelakantan’s act, saying that “Judges and audience[s] didn’t know what hit them,” while death metal band Possessed commented with “AWESOMENESS.”

When AGT Judge Howie Mandel asked what some of her rock inspirations were, Neelakantan cited Tool lead guitarist Adam Jones. On Instagram, Neelakantan told fans in the comment section that the “priceless” guitar she used on AGT was a signed guitar given to her by Jones.

She told Judges that Gary Holt, guitarist for Exodus and Slayer, was another one her rock heroes. Following the AGT performance, Holt also took to Instagram, stating, “She was EPIC!!”

The family of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton also said they were “very proud” of Neelakantan.

Crowds and Judges alike shot to their feet for Neelakantan's cover. AGT Host Terry Crews, backstage with the child's family, also rocked out with the sign of the horns.

Judge Sofia Vergara wondered aloud if the guitarist was really just 10 years old, calling the set "the perfect audition."

Judge Heidi Klum said Neelakantan was "absolutely incredible" and "gutsy."

"Everyone in this room really loved what you just did," Klum continued. "You should be very, very proud of yourself."

Judge Simon Cowell waxed nostalgic about when he tried learning the guitar when he was about the same age as Neelakantan. He called it "one of the most difficult instruments in the world," claiming his teacher gave up on him because of his abilities, or lack thereof.

"You know what I love about this audition? We just weren't expecting this." Cowell confessed. "You were so shy, and you're 10, and then you turned into this rock goddess."

Neelakantan not only earned four rocking yesses from Judges, but her performance has gone viral — as Mandel predicted on AGT — and continues to reverberate in the rock world and beyond.

Rock on, Maya!

