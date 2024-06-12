Every Act That Auditioned for AGT 2024 In Episode 3 (RECAP)

Keep up on all the AGT Acts appearing in 2024 with our list of everyone who auditioned in Episode 3.

America’s Got Talent Season 19 had another week of unique Auditions from talented people trying for their spot in the next round of competition. While some hit the mark and pulled at our heartstrings, others were a little off and got the dreaded quadruple “X” from the Judges.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara have said it constantly, at this stage in the show’s history, the Acts simply have to be incredible and like nothing they’ve ever seen before. Now, after last week’s Golden Buzzer twist materialized, the stakes have never been higher with the Judges each getting two this Season. So, how did the week 3 talent do?

Don’t worry, we’ve got a rundown of everything that went down on the AGT stage to hlep you keep track of an already stellar season.

Andrei Burton

Andrei Burton appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: BMX Bike Tricks

Judge’s Vote: Yes

This Australian BMX rider got things off to a great start, beginning outside the AGT venue, Burton had Cowell sweating a little when it was revealed he had his bike atop his trailer, where is very nice car was parked nearby. Fortunately, he’s a pro and not only missed hurting any of Simon’s nice things but made his way all the way from the parking lot to the stage doing jaw-dropping tricks that had the crowd on its feet waiting to see more.

SBoy Samuka

Bboy Samuka appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judge’s Vote: Yes

This talented dancer lost his leg at a young age but didn’t let that stop him from getting into dance. B-Boy style, specifically. He took the stage as a very humble young man with dreams of showing the world what he could do and eventually buying a house for his mother. It didn’t take long into his audition that he proved he’s got the moves to make it all happen. With dazzling flips and acrobatics that seemed impossible, he was an easy “Yes” vote from all four Judges.

The Reklaws

The Reklaws appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singers

Judge’s Vote: Yes

This brother and sister duo (whose band name is their last name “Walker” spelled backwards) took the stage with a very inspiring story and a mission. Having lost their mother to mental health issues recently, the two decided to sing a deeply personal song about mental health that they hoped would inspire and educate. The fact that it was a fantastic song performed expertly didn’t hurt either.

The Studmuffin Supreme

Studmuffin Supreme appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Novelty Dancer

Judge’s Vote: No

Well, they can’t all be gems. Despite having a winning personality and a cheering section made up of mostly his mother (who was one of the loudest and most supporting in the show’s history), The Studmuffin Supreme just didn’t quite have it. While the audience loved him, it quickly became clear to the Judges that he didn’t have enough moves to warrant a full Audition, let alone a whole Las Vegas-style Act. They encouraged him to add to the performance and maybe come on back, but this wasn’t his time.

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

Roni Sagi & Rhythm appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dog Dance

Judge’s Vote: Yes

If there’s one thing we learned last season, it’s that America and the Judges love a dog-dancing Act. In fact, although he’s not supposed to, known dog-lover Cowell had to meet the pooch backstage before the show. Already in love before they even took the stage, Roni Sagi & Rhythm proved quickly that they belonged on the AGT stage, blowing away all four Judges and forcing Mandel to note that this Act may even be a step up from last year’s ultimate winners!

Solange Kardinaly

Act: Quick-Change Magician

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Perhaps the most fashion-forward Act of the night was this quick-change magician whose magnificent costume changes were so stunning and fast that you literally could not blink or you’d miss something unbelievable. When it was all said and done, she’d changed her outfit an incredible six times on stage, earning her a “Yes” vote across the board.

Biko’s Manna

Biko's Manna appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Band

Judge’s Vote: Yes

This group of talented youngsters are 17, 14 and 9 years old, but you’d never know it based on how comfortable they are on such a big stage. They’ve been performing almost all their lives but came all the way from South Africa to show America what they can do. Taking the stage and getting a standing ovation from the first second, it was clear they were something special and earned a “Yes” vote to the next round from all four Judges, who were captivated by their charm and talent.

Legion

Legion appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judge’s Vote: Sofia’s Golden Buzzer

It’s rare that a dance group can have a member lose a shoe and still get the coveted Golden Buzzer, but that’s just how talented Legion was. They came out all smiles (and some nerves) as they explained they currently practice in one of their members’ backyard. However, they hope to take the world by storm. They did just that when they had someone come and light their boots on fire before they performed an eye-popping dance number that had Terry Crews literally feeling the heat from his side of the stage. Before faking out the crowd as though she didn’t like it, Vergara gave out the one and only Golden Buzzer of the night.

Borah the Witch

BORAH the Witch appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Witch Tap Dancer

Judge’s Vote: No

This novelty Act took the stage in full witch costume and was playing the part to perfection… almost too much. The Witch threatened Simon with a curse early on, which lost the crowd a bit. So, when the tap dancing began and was lackluster to the Judges, it didn’t take long before four X votes were issued. Worth noting, though, is that Simon’s X was pressed by Sofia, so maybe no curse for him?

Scufflemoss Treemen

Scufflemoss Treemen appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judge’s Vote: No

Another monstrous-looking Act took the stage and kind of freaked out the Judges. However, when the creature on stage began enigmatically singing a Christmas Carol, it was a hard pass from the Judges pretty quickly after that.

Olive

Sofia Vergara and Olive appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Invisible Magician

Judge’s Vote: Magically a No

This was a hard Act to watch, literally. The invisible magician took the stage under the name Olive and quickly enlisted Vergara and Cowell’s help with her Act. She shocked the crowd by moving things despite never actually appearing on stage, as well as performing a great mental prediction feat. However, before the Judges could vote, Olive excused herself from the stage and magically hit all four X buttons on her own. So it seems she won’t be progressing to the next round, but what a way to go out.

Jelly Boy the Clown

Jelly Boy the Clown appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Sideshow Clown

Judge’s Vote: Yes

It’s hard to take the stage as a clown because we all know Simon isn’t a fan. However, this performer's impressive sword swallowing, fire breathing and chainsaw stunts won him over. It makes sense as he had everyone on the edge of their seats watching as he performed increasingly dangerous feats on stage. In the end, he became a rare clown Act to earn four “Yes” votes and head into the next round.

Randy Beams

Randy Beams appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Variety

Judge’s Vote: No

When you look at Randy, you would not assume that he is trained in the art of nunchucks. However, he clearly had trained for years with the weapons and was excited to show the Judges what he could do. While it was very impressive, he got four X votes from the Judges who thought he simply didn’t have a Vegas-style Act on his hands.

Jacob Hoffman

Jacob Hoffman appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Complimenter

Judge’s Vote: No

Part stand-up comedy, part variety Act, all “no” from the Judges. This guy billed himself as a professional complimenter and quit his job recently to pursue it full-time. However, what sounded like a comedy Act quickly devolved into a string of pickup lines directed at Cowell and Vergara that they were both not into. So, he got the dreaded quadruple X.

DeeDee Simon

Act: SingerJudge’s Vote: Yes

This singer is taking a break from her usual job as a prison nurse to show America what she can do as a singer. She had an impressive resume, revealing to the Judges that she once sang in front of the prisoners and it caused a literal riot. It was easy to see why. Once she began singing, it was clear that she’s a unique talent whose voice could very well take her to the end of the competition.

To find out how far Jonasi will go in the competition, watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC or available streaming on Peacock the next day.