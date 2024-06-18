Emotions Run High on AGT | In Partnership with Disney and Pixar

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

We're well into a nail-biting season of America's Got Talent, but the U.S. Olympic Trials may interrupt regular programming.

Is a New Episode of AGT on Tonight? (June 18, 2024)

Only three episodes into Season 19 and viewers are already craving their next helping of America’s Got Talent. However, they may have to wait a little longer for Episode 4 thanks to the Olympics.

Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

This year, AGT has seen some of the most unbelievable Golden Buzzer Acts so far, including R&B singer Liv Warfield, superfan and comic Learnmore Jonasi, and Indiana janitor-turned-singer Richard Goodall, leaving Judges and viewers stunned with their record-breaking talent. Even drone light showmen Sky Element helped break the mold this season when Judge Simon Cowell made a major rule change in AGT in light of their “breathtaking” spectacle, proving that AGT’s performers continue in momentous ways.

Dog shows, pyrotechnic dances, and toddler mathematicians (oh, my!) are just a few more outstanding acts on their way to the AGT Live Shows.

But will Season 19, Episode 4, air as many would expect on Tuesday, June 18, 2024? Here’s what you need to know.

Is there a new episode of AGT on Tuesday, June 18? Sadly, there will not be a new episode of AGT per the series’ typical schedule, with the Olympic Trials airing instead.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games are full steam ahead, and the Olympic Trials — seeing as NBC is the home broadcaster of the Games — may interrupt regular programming. On June 18, 2024, the 8/7c slot usually reserved for AGT will broadcast the fourth day of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials (Finals) and will include the women’s 100m Backstroke and the men’s 800m Freestyle. The event will air live on NBC and Peacock, as well as on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics.com.

Swimming trials kicked off June 15 at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium and are slated to conclude on June 23, 2024. Tuesday night’s Finals will come after a day of Qualifying Heats, broadcasting on Peacock and the USA Network.

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, currently three medals away from being the most decorated American female in Olympic history, leads at the top for the women’s 400m freestyle. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Aaron Shackell — son of swimmer Nick Shackell — has also secured his place in the Paris Games by winning in the men’s category. Nic Fink is top for the men’s 100m Breaststroke, and Carson Foster has his name on the Team U.S.A. roster as he leads the men’s 400m Individual Medley.

Visit NBC Olympics for the latest news ahead of the Summer Games 2024, which will take place from Saturday, July 27, to Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When will there be a new episode of America’s Got Talent?

Fans might miss their favorite Judges — Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara — tonight. But fear not, because new episodes of Season 19 will resume back to normal on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock.

Meanwhile, tune into all-new episodes of America’s Got Talent, resuming Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.