The country's top figure skaters are ready to spin, leap, and dazzle their way to victory.

Everything to Know About the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Perhaps it’s the mind-boggling triple jumps or the elegant choreography, but viewers cannot get enough of competitive figure skating. And even though and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina are still one year away, fans can get their fix watching the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which will see the United States' biggest stars in the sport lace up their skates once again and compete for glory. With 180 athletes gliding into Witchita, Kansas to compete in women’s, men’s, pairs, and ice dance disciplines, it’s sure to be a sporting extravaganza.

The action-packed week is underway as Olympic and world medalists vie for top honors. The 2025 competition will serve as the final qualifier for the U.S. World and World Junior Championship teams, so there’s a lot at stake for these athletes.

Where to watch the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championship

The championship levels of the Prevagen, taking place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, will air live from January 23 to January 26 on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. If you miss a live event, not to worry! All the performances, including rising stars in the junior and novice categories, will stream exclusively on Peacock for 72 hours following the end of each event.

Here’s what’s happening throughout the weekend and where to catch the live broadcast. (All times Eastern.)

Friday, January 24

Practice Cam 11 a.m. Peacock

Rhythm Dance 5:12 – 7:30 p.m. Peacock

Rhythm Dance 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. USA Network

Women’s Free Skate 7:47 – 11 p.m. Peacock

Women’s Free Skate 8 – 11 p.m. NBC and Peacock

Saturday, January 25

Men’s Short (Groups 1 and 2) 11 a.m. – 12:40 p.m. Peacock

Free Dance (Groups 1 and 2) 12:50 – 2:30 p.m. Peacock

Men’s Short, Free Dance 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. NBC and Peacock

Men’s Short (Group 3) 2:36 – 3:30 p.m. Peacock

Free Dance (Group 3) 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Peacock

Pairs’ Free Skate 7:35 – 10 p.m. Peacock

Pairs’ Free Skate 8 – 10 p.m. USA Network

Sunday, January 26

Men’s Free Skate 2:45 – 6 p.m. Peacock

Men’s Free Skate 4 – 6 p.m. NBC and Peacock

Who’s competing at the 2025 Prevagen?

This week’s Championships showcase some of the most decorated American skaters the competition has ever seen, with reigning champions in all four senior disciplines returning to defend their titles.

Ilia Malinin skates in the Men's Free Skate at the 2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Columbus, Ohio on January 27, 2024. Photo: Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire

Fans may already be familiar with “quad god” Ilia Malinin. The 20-year-old is the only figure skater to have successfully pulled off a quadruple Axel jump in a competition (he attempted six at the Grand Prix Final in Grenoble). At Prevagen, he is headlining the men’s events as a reigning world champ, skating to “Running” by NF and “I’m Not a Vampire” by Falling in Reverse for the Free Skate.

Newly married couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates will surely bring the sizzle when they return to defend their crowns in the ice dance competition. The reigning two-time world champions grew up skating together in Michigan and eventually went on to win gold in the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event. Now they’re after a record-tying sixth career U.S. title in the ice dance category.

Amber Glenn of the United States poses with the medal during the medal ceremony during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final Grenoble at Patinoire Polesud, on December 07, 2024 in Grenoble, France. Photo: Daniela Porcelli/International Skating Union

Singles phenomenon Amber Glenn, 25, is coming to Kansas fresh off of winning gold at the Grand Prix Final in Grenoble, France. The Texas native joined fellow gold medal winners Malinin, and Chock and Bates in making history: it was the first time Team USA secured the top spot in three senior disciplines at the prestigious competition.

Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea of the United States during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final Grenoble at Patinoire Polesud, on December 06, 2024 in Grenoble, France. Photo: Daniela Porcelli/International Skating Union

A relatively new duo in the pairs figure skating competition, Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea began skating together in September 2022 and have quickly become ones to watch, winning gold at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Expect a heartfelt performance from this enthralling duo.