The best of the best in Europe are lacing up their skates for this prestigious event.

Everything To Know about 2025 European Figure Skating Championships

We witnessed the mesmerizing moves of America's top figure skaters at the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championship last week, and now it’s time for Europe’s best to step out on the ice.

The five-day European Figure Skating Championships kicks off on Wednesday, January 29, with competitors battling in the categories of pairs, women’s singles, men’s singles, and ice dance. Peacock and E! will have live coverage of all the action and there'll be a highlights special that will be broadcast on NBC February 9.

A special treat is in store for NBC and E! viewers: skating legends and real-life BFFs Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will call the action.

Here’s everything to know about the European Figure Skating Championships

Where to watch the European Figure Skating Championships

NBC Sports will present live coverage from the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, where crowds will gather to watch more than 160 skaters in action. Below is the full schedule (all times Eastern, check local listing, subject to change):

Wednesday, January 29

Pairs’ Short Peacock 6 a.m.

Women’s Short Peacock 10 a.m.

Women’s Short E!, Peacock 1 p.m.

Thursday, January 30

Men’s Short Peacock 6:10 a.m.

Pairs’ Free Peacock 12 p.m.

Pairs’ Free E!, Peacock 1 p.m.

Friday, January 31

Rhythm Dance Peacock 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Free Peacock 11 a.m.

Women’s Free E!, Peacock 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Free Dance Peacock 6 a.m.

Free Dance E!, Peacock 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Free Peacock 11 a.m.

Men’s Free E!, Peacock 1 p.m.

Sunday February 2

Exhibition Gala Peacock 9 a.m.

Sunday February 9

Highlights NBC 4 p.m.

Adam Siao Him Fa of France competes in the men's Short Program during the figure skating ISU GP Cup of China 2024 in Chongqing in Southwest China on November 22, 2024. Photo: WANG Zhao/AFP/Getty

Who is skating in the European Figure Skating Championships?

With the prestigious World Championships just around the corner in March (it'll take place at TD Garden in Boston), the competition will be fierce. Defending champions, Olympic hopefuls, and talented up-and-comers will all try to make their mark.

All eyes will be on Adam Siao Him Fa of France in the men’s singles skate, as the championships marks his return to competition after an injury forced him to withdraw from the Grand Prix Finals in December. The 2022 Olympian and two-time European champion aims to defend his title during the competition — and also celebrate his birthday. He’ll turn 24 on January 31.

Pairs will also bring the heat, with European teams earning five of the figure skating season’s top eight scores, according to Olympics.com. Leading the way are Grand Prix Final champions and defending world bronze medalists Minerva Fabienne and Nikita Volodin of Germany.

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy perform during Gala Exhibition during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final Grenoble at Patinoire Polesud on December 8, 2024, in Grenoble, France. Photo: Daniela Porcelli/International Skating Union/Getty Images

Real-life couple Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri are the reigning champions in Ice Dance and will seek to defend that title; they’ve represented Italy at three consecutive Olympics.

In women’s singles, defending champion Loena Hendrickx has had to withdraw because of injury concerns, so the competition will be anyone's to claim. Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia took home gold in 2023, so she figures to factor in, but she finished in a disappointing eighth place in this season’s Grand Prix.