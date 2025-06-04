Everything to Know About the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship

The world's best golfers will be challenged mightily by one of the world's best tracks for a record 10th time!

Thick rough, deep bunkers, blazing fast greens, and one of the toughest fields in golf... it's just part of what makes the U.S. Open Golf Championship one of the toughest tournaments to win in all of sports. And the upcoming 2025 U.S. Open has all the ingredients of being yet another historic tourney in this, it's 125th year.

At last year's 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Bryson DeChambeau won by one stroke after a clutch 55-yard bunker shot on the 72nd hole, and some seriously unclutch putting from Rory McIlroy down his heartbreaking stretch. This year, Rory is fresh off a PGA Players Championship and Master's win, and ready to exorcise the ghosts of U.S. Open's past. Of course, he'll have to contend with a incredibly challenging course and flexed field full of 156 stud golfers trying to hoist that U.S. Open Championship Trophy.

Starting June 12, you can catch all four days of dynamic action on the NBC family of networks! Here's what you need to know!

Where is the 2025 U.S. Open being played?

Wyndham Clark of the United States reacts to his winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

This year's Open returns yet again to historic Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, which has been the home course of the Open more than any other. Yep, for a record 10th time, three more than any other host course, the Henry Clay (H.C.) Fownes-designed track, which first opened for business in 1903, will play host to the U.S. Open.

The last time the Open was played at Oakmont, in 2016, Dustin Johnson won his first major, besting runners-up Shane Lowry, Jim Furyk, and Scott Piercy by three strokes. And the Open winners at Oakmont over the years is a virtual who's who of legendary golfers, including Ernie Els (1994), Larry Nelson (1983), Johnny Miller (1973), Jack Nicklaus (1962), Ben Hogan (1953), and Tommy Armour (1927).

Who are the key players to watch at the 125th U.S. Open?

Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 15, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A year after Mcllroy's painful collapse, he's arguably stronger than ever, having won two majors already this year, while wrapping up the career Grand Slam (winning all four majors in his career). Of course, it's hard to count out returning champ DeChambeau, but then again, the same could be said about the world No. 1 ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler.

Other big names who could very well find themselves atop the leaderboard include Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama, and Adam Scott. Or how about Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Patrick Cantlay, who are all searching for their first major victory? It's all up for grabs at Oakmont!

How to watch the 2025 U.S. Open

From June 12-15, NBC Sports, including play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks and analysts/on-course reporters Kevin Kisner, Smylie Kaufman, and Notah Begay, will serve up four full days of championship coverage of the 125th U.S. Open across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. You can also tune into the GOLF Channel beginning Monday, June 9, for studio programming live from Oakmont.