10-Year-Old Pranysqa Mishra "Wrecking Ball" Vocals Bring the House Down (WATCH)

Powerhouse singer Pranysqa Mishra proved she's got what it takes to advance in Season 19 of America's Got Talent.

Prior to arriving at America’s Got Talent, Pranysqa Mishra’s career had largely consisted of singing the national anthem at sporting events. Over the last few years, she’s belted the opening song at NCAA, NBA, and NFL games. That would be impressive for just about anyone, let alone someone whose age hadn’t yet reached double digits.

Mishra has been singing since she was a baby, which wasn’t all that long ago in the grand scheme of things. At the time of her Audition, she was just 9 years old, and she arrived along with her parents and sidekick (little sister) from Tampa, Florida. Just before singing, Mishra noted a special love for Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner, which should have been a hint for what was to come.

Mishra broke into a rendition of Turner’s “River Deep - Mountain High,” a song that might challenge a much more seasoned voice. She crushed a number of powerful vocal runs and booming notes. By the end, the entire crowd was on its feet, along with the Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. From on stage, host Terry Crews was heard saying, “I wasn’t ready.” None of us were, Terry.

Pranysqa Mishra Performs “Wrecking Ball” Live on AGT Season 19

Terry Crews and Pranysqa Mishra onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 16. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Having earned a Golden Buzzer from Judge Heidi Klum, Mishra returned for the AGT Season 19 Live Quarterfinals. Of all the night’s performers, Mishra was the last, but she was certainly not the least among them. She performed Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” in front of the Judges, a live audience of thousands, and the viewing public.

Having recently turned 10 years old, Mishra was a little older, a little wiser, and as impressive as ever. As the song title suggests, Mishra came in with incredible power and maintained it throughout her performance. She carried notes and runs all the more impressive because they came from a performer so new to the game. Mishra wields a vocal maturity most of us will never achieve, coupled with the rawness of youth.

What the Judges Said About Pranysqa Mishra’s Live Performance

Pranysqa Mishra performs onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

“Save the best for last!,” Klum said. “I am so proud of you. You’re only 10 years old and you can hold your own. This is such a huge, big song, and you didn’t have a drummer or bass and all these instruments. It was just you and the piano, you couldn’t hide anything, and you did so amazing.”

It’s very difficult for us when we hear someone sing, particularly here” said Simon Cowell, referring to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium where the Live performances are held, “because it’s very loud and you never quite know what it’s going to sound like on the TV. In here, you sounded amazing!”

Sofia Vergara agreed, saying, “Breathtaking! The song, the way you made it your own, the way you look, your confidence. You deserve for everybody to vote for you tonight.”

Howie Mandel got the last word, parroting the rest of the Judges and reiterating the astounding juxtaposition of Mishra’s talent and age. “What we haven’t said enough – I agree with everything everybody said – you’re ten years old! You’re a baby, but you have this talent of somebody decades older than you. You have the talent of people who have been professionals for decades. I’m looking at the pride on your parents’ faces, I feel the same thing. I felt like crying. You can win this whole thing, young lady. You’re amazing.”

Mishra, for her part, beamed from on stage, brimming with talent and class. “I’m so blessed to sing on this world’s biggest stage in front of the beautiful audience and Judges.”

