Young Chris Meloni Is Striking with Baby Blue Eyes, a Single Earring, and Bolo Tie

Is this Detective Elliot Stabler undercover as a ranch hand? No, it's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni rocking a Western-inspired outfit back in the day. Between the fluffy hair, neckwear, single earring, and steely blue eyes, it's almost too much look. Check it out below.

Christopher Meloni smizes in early '90s denim

Summer, 1990: Meloni arrives to an NBC party in a light wash denim button-down and gold cross necklace that matches the small cross dangling from his earlobe. Believe it or not, he wore his hair even longer back in the 1970s, explaining to Jimmy Fallon, "I thought I was [in The Bee Gees]. In my head, obviously."

This was five years before he married wife Sherman Williams, but you can already see that he's the type of guy who would want a beach wedding in Malibu... with a medieval theme.

Christopher Meloni during NBC "Summer Blast" Party at Century Plaza Hotel on July 19, 1990 in Century City, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Meloni can actually pull off a bolo tie

The denim shirt was nothing compared to Meloni's 'fit for the NBC Annual Fall Press Tour in July 1990. For the occasion he chose a white button-down and loose brown jacket, pulled together with a bolo tie and accessorized with a single hoop earring. Unique and totally stylish.

Meloni has long used fashion to express himself, rocking a green top and pink pants for an interview, and leather pants and a rainbow scarf out on the town.

Christopher Meloni during NBC's Annual Fall Press Tour at the Century Plaza Hotel on July 18, 1990 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Which of Christopher Meloni's tattoos are fake?

He's got flair even without clothes or accessories. On screen as Stabler, Meloni rocks a Marine Corps tattoo, and he has a prominent arm piece that most fans will be familiar with: A large depiction of the Crucifixion.

In a 2020 interview, Meloni revealed that it was his idea for Stabler to have a military-inspired tattoo, a suggestion that series creator Dick Wolf signed off on.

"As far as my character, I made suggestions to Dick Wolf, I had a certain idea – I thought [Stabler] was written a little square, a little straight-arrowy, and certain things, I asked Dick if I could have a tattoo on my arm," Meloni explained. "He was in the Marines, so I wanted a tattoo."

And if he were a cowboy, could he get a bolo tie?

