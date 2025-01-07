Chris Meloni Eats This Very Specific Meal Every Day Working on Law & Order

John Mulaney Agreed to Star in Simon Rich's Play All In Before Reading the Script

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star has even coined this lunch the "Meloni meal."

Men's Health talked to Christopher Meloni in 2021 about his diet and workout routine, and it turns out he has a simple go--to meal he eats for lunch every day working on Law & Order: Organized Crime.

"My lunch is usually ground chicken, brown rice, and spinach," he revealed. "As a matter of fact, when I'm working, that is really basically all I have — and it's called the 'Meloni Meal.'"

It's definitely a balanced, nutritious meal packed with everything a person needs. However, no Meloni Meal is complete without the secret ingredient.

"And you put Worcestershire sauce on it," Meloni revealed. "That's the secret."

Meloni said that he's often on set for 14 hours a day, so he needs a meal that gives him the energy he needs to put together unforgettable scenes like this one. (Or this one.)

Meloni also revealed his "disciplined dinner": some healthy combination of ground turkey, rice, spinach, asparagus, brussels sprouts, fish, or chicken.

"I'm just not partial to really fatty meats — I like a filet mignon as opposed to a prime rib," he confessed.

Christopher Meloni speculates on the Stabler-Benson rollercoaster relationship

Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 22 Episode 16. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Of course, the famous chemistry between Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson has been an ongoing point of interest for fans for over 25 years on Law & Order.

In a 2024 interview with Parade, Meloni acknowledged how interesting it is for fans to come along on the "will they, won't they" journey of Bensler throughout the years.

"Well, that's our currency — I'll give the credit to our original SVU showrunner, who set that stage and recognized [the chemistry] as something the audience saw," Meloni explained. "But I think what they were really seeing was Mariska and my genuine affection for each other, and they ran with it. The fans had a big role in insisting the writers play up that angle just a little bit. And once we got a whiff, we leaned into it because we thought, 'Let's give the people what they want.'"

When the outlet asked Meloni point-blank if he believed Stabler and Benson should ever "hook up," Meloni pulled no punches.

"Well, look, I don't think so," he admitted. "But, to be honest, if they would write it that way, I'd go with it."