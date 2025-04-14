During an April broadcast, the TODAY co-anchors spoke about Jones, who's been absent from the show since December 2024.

The TODAY Crew Gives Important Update on Sheinelle Jones: "We're Praying for Her"

TODAY viewers just received a much-needed update on host Sheinelle Jones, who's been away from the show since December 2024.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

During a heartwarming segment that occurred on the Friday, April 12 episode of TODAY — which saw Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer broadcast live from a cruise ship about to disembark from a Miami port — the cast let fans know how Jones has been doing while away from the show. Although the 46-year-old mother of three has been absent tending to an important family matter, she's in the thoughts of her colleagues.

"I just talked to her a couple days ago — she's taking some time to be with her family and we talk to her all the time," Melvin said to their guest correspondent, Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco. "We love our girl. It's been nice to see how much everyone loves her, too."

"Exactly," Roker added. "We're just praying for her."

RELATED: Tyra Banks Just Landed a Very Exciting TODAY Gig—With Jenna Bush Hager

Sheinelle Jones on TODAY on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Dreyer ensured fans can look forward to Jones being back on their TV screens soon enough.

"She misses being here — she misses being here with us, but she's doing what she needs to do," Dreyer said before giving viewers optimistic news about Jones' eventual return.

"She'll be back."

In May, Dreyer gave another update, explaining she talks to Jones frequently. "A week doesn't go by where we're not checking in, seeing how she's doing," she told Entertainment Tonight "We pray for her all the time, we can't wait for her to come back, so we're just waiting for that day to come."

Why has Sheinelle Jones been absent from TODAY?

In a brief social media post earlier this year explaining her absence and thanking fans for their collective kindness, Jones referenced a "family health matter".

In that January 15 Instagram message, the longtime TODAY host updated fans directly.

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," she wrote. "I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon."

TODAY certainly misses Jones captivating viewers in her areas of expertise. Jones earned a degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and co-hosts TODAY's third hour. She also hosts the "Wild Child" segments in NBC's The More You Know programs, focusing on baby animals across the globe.

Jones has three kids — son Kayin, 15, and fraternal twins Clara and Uche, 12 — with husband Uche Ojeh. Jones also executive produced Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret, a documentary that highlights infertility among Black women.