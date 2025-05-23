Sheinelle Jones Shares a Message in Wake of Husband Uche Ojeh's Death

Savannah Guthrie Shares How Faith Kept Her Afloat After Father's Death

Savannah Guthrie Shares How Faith Kept Her Afloat After Father's Death

Moments after it was reported on TODAY that co-host Sheinelle Jones' husband Uche Ojeh died from brain cancer, the star shared a brief message on Instagram.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

"Thank you, for all of your love and support. ❤️," Jones wrote on Instagram alongside a video of TODAY's report about Ojeh.

Uche Ojeh passed away at the age of 45.

"With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Savannah Guthrie said on TODAY.

Guthrie was surrounded by Jones' TODAY family, including Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, and Dylan Dreyer.

"There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children," Guthrie continued. "Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle's perfect partner in life."

With that, a video played on TODAY, giving viewers a look at the 17-year marriage Jones and her husband shared.

Jones and Ojeh married in 2007 and have three children: their son Kayin, born in August 2009, and twins, son Uche and daughter Clara, born in July 2012.

The TODAY family sends their well wishes to Sheinelle Jones

Sheinelle Jones and her kids, Kayin, Clara and Uche appear on the Today Show on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Shortly after Jones shared her message on social media, her colleagues left words of support in her comment section.

RELATED: The Complete Cast of TODAY: Every Host and Anchor

"Hoping you can find peace in the love and prayers that surround you and your incredible children," wrote Dreyer. "I'm so lucky to have known Uche and his spirit lives on in your family. Love you Sheinelle."

"Love you Sheinelle...we wrap our arms around you now and forever! ❤️," wrote Hager.

RELATED: TODAY Mourns the Loss of Sheinelle Jones' Husband Uche Ojeh: "We All Loved Him"

In addition to members of her TODAY family, fans and friends poured into the comment section to send their well-wishes to Jones.

"Oh Sheneille . i am so sorry. you are so loved. i love you. only strength and love to you and yours," wrote actress Selma Blair.

"Uche was an extraordinary person," Guthrie commented. "Full of light and heart and faith. Sheinelle, my dearest, we love you and the kids with all of our hearts. I marvel at your strength. You are surrounded by love now and forever. ❤️"