Christopher Meloni Making Fun of His Own NSFW T-Shirt Sweat Stain Is Iconic (PIC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni is sharing photos from his family's recent vacation, and on May 21, he gave fans a new Instagram carousel. Everything looks scenic and, of course, Meloni found some time to hit the gym while on holiday. But he made the rookie mistake of hitting up an ATM immediately after the workout — where his children snapped a pic of his sweat-stained backside! It doesn't matter if you're a famous actor, your kids will always take an opportunity to troll their dad.

Meloni had a sense of humor about the whole thing, writing in his Instagram caption, "I see a post gym sweaty guy trying to get $, others saw a guy being ridiculed for having a 'dick' sweat spot on his back. #FamVaca."

The fact that Meloni got in a workout while on a vacation that requires a lot of walking in the sun — and therefore sweating — just speaks to his commitment to fitness. As for the sweat stain? Well, we've all been there before!

A few days ago, in a separate Instagram vacation update post, Meloni's son Dante smoldered for the camera, sporting an unmistakable "Stabler Stare." It's a gaze Meloni has perfected over the years on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime.

Dante could easily play a young Stabler on Law & Order if he ever caught the acting bug!

How Christopher Meloni likes to stay in shape

Chris Meloni appears at the Law & Order Press Day. Photo: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Staying in shape takes more than just squeezing in a workout while on vacation. Meloni follows a strict workout regime based on his busy filming schedule. In a 2021 interview with Men's Health, he peeled back the curtain on how he prioritizes his fitness.

"I'm a get-it-done guy," Meloni admitted. "I get up. I stretch for about 30 minutes. Sometimes I'll even do a bit of yoga before I get into it, and then it's, you know, release the hounds."

Meloni doesn't sugarcoat it — his workouts are famously hard-hitting, so he makes sure to get plenty of nutrients throughout the day.

"Workouts are so intense, and in combination with also being at work 14 hours a day, I have to supplement," he continued. "So yeah, I do chocolate protein powders, usually with frozen bananas, and a little bit of filtered coffee."