The Got Talent sensation is back in the studio after a long absence.

Susan Boyle Details "Emotional" Return to Music After Her Stroke: "Here We Are"

One of the biggest success stories in the Got Talent universe is back in the studio, and fans couldn't be more excited.

In a May 19 Instagram post, Susan Boyle shared an exciting career update that has everyone buzzing: She's finally recovered enough from her 2022 stroke to record music again! The world-renowned singer, whose journey began back in 2009 on Britain's Got Talent, is now back doing what she does best: Blessing the world with her gorgeous voice. The star is back "in her happy place" and she's looking forward to working on new music.

"Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between," she wrote. "I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place! I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks."

Boyle is just a few months removed from her long-awaited return to social media when she finally broke a nearly two-year silence after suffering her stroke. During a 2024 interview with The Daily Mail, Boyle hinted that her recovery was going well.

"I'm back alright. I'm feeling OK and ready to go," she revealed. "I had a major stroke and I've had to fight my way back. It's taken me three years and it's been hard — I'm not going to pretend otherwise — but it's made me determined to keep going."

"Determined" is a fantastic word to describe the 64-year-old. Her talent and passion simply can't be denied, and fans worldwide eagerly await hearing what Boyle's been working on in the studio in 2025.

Susan Boyle reflects on the early days of her music career

So, how does Boyle feel about her meteoric rise through the music industry? In a 2014 interview with The Christian Post, Boyle put her first five years of superstardom in perspective.

"Life has been a whirlwind. A very happy whirlwind," she explained. "I've achieved more in the past five years since appearing on Britain's Got Talent than I did in the first 47 years of my life. I have been so busy but genuinely can say I've loved every minute. I can't believe I've recorded six albums and traveled the world performing."

As a devoutly religious woman, Boyle's faith has guided her throughout her life and has had a lasting effect on navigating the sometimes-unfamiliar career path she's found herself on.

"When there are times that I have moments of doubt and think, 'Will I be good enough?' I turn to my faith, which has been the backbone of my career."