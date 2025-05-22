Stabler’s Mom Warns Him That He’s Not Himself | NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime

With lots of shows having recently wrapped their seasons, viewers are likely looking for other series to dive into. Luckily, Law & Order: Organized Crime is still in full swing.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Thursdays on Peacock.

Luckily, Law & Order: Organized Crime — which recently begin its fifth season — is still in full swing, meaning there's plenty of time to catch up before the season finale.

In the latest episode of the show, "Beautiful Disaster," Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) was faced with the usual onslaught of personal and professional problems. In Season 5, Episode 7, he not only found out that his younger brother Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter) was still alive, but that his older brother Randall (Dean Norris) has been working behind his back with his colleague Dr. Kyle Vargas (Tate Ellington) to track down Joe.

Adding to the family drama, Stabler's son Elliot "Eli" Stabler, Jr. has been struggling since joining the NYPD and shooting someone who was pointing a gun at police.

Eli Stabler (Nicky Torchia) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Epiosde 7 "Beautiful Disaster". Photo: Zach Dilgard/PEACOCK

If you're looking to catch up on the action, or find out what's next, new episodes are still coming and prior ones are available to stream. Find out how, below.

Where can I watch Law & Order: Organized Crime? Law & Order: Organized Crime has moved over to Peacock for Season 5, with new episodes dropping on the streamer every Thursday. If you're looking for past episodes, Seasons 1 through 4 of Organized Crime are also available to stream on Peacock.

How many more episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 are there? Season 5, Episode 7 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, titled "Beautiful Disaster," landed on Peacock on Thursday, May 22. After this one, there are three more episodes left in Season 5.

Vargas (Tate Ellington) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Epiosde 7 "Beautiful Disaster". Photo: Zach Dilgard/PEACOCK

So far this season, Stabler ended up in the hospital after his truck was rammed into by a member of a human trafficking ring. He later survived an assassination attempt after being fired at by members of an Italian criminal organization known as the Camorra.

Stabler also got reacquainted with Isabella Spezzano (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) — whom he convinced during his time in Italy years ago to turn into an informant after her brother had her husband murdered. Spezzano was set up in America with her grandkids after turning on her brother, but unfortunately her two grandsons, Roman and Pietro Spezzano, later got caught up in the Camorra.

Pietro ended up getting shot dead by Eli in Season 5, Episode 4, “Promesse Infrante," when the police showed up during a battle between the Camorra and rival group Los Santos.