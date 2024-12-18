There's so much unsaid in this emotional Organized Crime scene between Benson and Stabler.

Stabler Locks Eyes with Benson, Invites Her to "Come On Over..." in Tension-Filled Clip

During the ninth episode ("The Christmas Episode") of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay delivered one of the most impactful — and surprisingly emotional — scenes of their Law & Order careers.

After a whirlwind episode that saw Stabler recruit his former partner to help track down his missing son, Eli, the two found themselves in a situation they've been in many times before: A wonderfully awkward moment filled with unspoken tension and unresolved feelings. It was powerful — and kudos to the writers for giving us yet another tender, wholesome moment between the two that just adds fuel to the "Will they, won't they" nature of the Bensler relationship!

"Thank you for being there — again — when I needed you," Stabler told her. "I want to find balance here, in this. Whatever this is."

"How about we call it a friendship?" Benson replied carefully, unsure of what to make of what she just heard. "How's that for now?"

As a sweet smile crossed Stabler's face, he took this newfound information and put it to use.

"Hey, my friend Olivia, I'd like you and your son Noah to come on over to my place this weekend for a family Christmas get-together… please."

Benson was clearly surprised, eventually mustering a "Can I let you know?" after gathering her thoughts for a few moments.

"Just come," Stabler whispered as he locked eyes with her.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Talk about tension. There wasn't a lot being said in this scene between the two iconic characters, but in a way, everything was said. This entire exchange is yet another example of how talented Meloni and Hargitay really are. They can take the most innocuous conversations and fill them with layers upon layers of meaning, all while staying true to their characters.

Viewers agree, the video's comment section is filled with people applauding the scene's energy and acting.

"This scene is already a classic," commented one fan. "The love, the passion, the flirting, the acting Chris and Mariska did here, their voices... The love theme piano version, perfect! Loved the crossover!"

Christmas episodes have been a hallmark of Law & Order over the years

Organized Crime's "The Christmas Episode" is one of many unforgettable holiday-themed episodes that have been a mainstay of the Law & Order universe.

Thankfully, we've got a complete list of the timeless Christmas episodes that are perfect for late-night watching after the presents have been wrapped and the kiddos are already asleep — we're partial to the particularly wild Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 episode, "Silent Night, Hateful Night."