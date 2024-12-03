Stabler Literally Carrying Benson in His Arms on Law & Order Is So Moving

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have always known Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson often pick the other up in a metaphorical sense during hard times. But Stabler literally picked Benson up after an intense scene in the Season 3 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime (Episode 22, "With Many Names").

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC and Peacock.

The incident happened at a local diner. During the episode, Benson and Stabler were enjoying a meal together when all hell broke loose. Before either person knew what was happening, a gunman infiltrated the diner and incapacitated everyone in sight with tear gas. Everyone except Benson, who flushed her eyes with water to minimize the effects of the gas. But then Benson was shot in the hip by the gunman, leaving her temporarily paralyzed.

On her back, Benson fought through the pain and took advantage of being the only person in the room with a gun and vision by shooting the attacker in the head. A visually-impaired Stabler still managed to instinctively check on Benson. When he realized she'd been shot, he picked her up and carried her to safety without thinking twice.

Realizing that Stabler couldn't see, Benson directed him to safety with her voice. Surviving this harrowing act was a team effort that reinforced the fact that although their relationship may never be "normal," Benson and Stabler will always be there for each other.

Watch the scene for yourself, below:

Christopher Meloni opens up about Benson and Stabler's on-screen relationship

The famous chemistry between Christopher Meloni's Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Benson has been an ongoing point of interest for fans for over 25 years. In a 2024 interview with Parade, Meloni acknowledged how interesting it is for fans to come along for the "will they, won't they" ride throughout the Law & Order universe.

RELATED: The Complete Timeline of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's Relationship

"Well, that's our currency — I'll give the credit to our original SVU showrunner, who set that stage and recognized [the chemistry] as something the audience saw," Meloni explained. "But I think what they were really seeing was Mariska and my genuine affection for each other, and they ran with it. The fans had a big role in insisting the writers play up that angle just a little bit. And once we got a whiff, we leaned into it because we thought, 'Let's give the people what they want.'"

RELATED: Stabler Accidentally Saying "I Love You" in Front of Benson Is So Dramatic

When the outlet asked Meloni point-blank if he believed Stabler and Benson should ever "hook up," he was surprisingly honest with his assessment.

"Well, look, I don't think so," he admitted. "But, to be honest, if they would write it that way, I'd go with it."