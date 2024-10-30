It's an iconic moment in the Bensler relationship.

Stabler Accidentally Saying "I Love You" in Front of Benson Is So Dramatic

The fascinating relationship between Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson has been one of the most discussed ongoing plot threads throughout the history of the Law & Order franchise.

And it's because of dramatic moments like this one.

In a pivotal scene found in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 4, "The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of," an accidental blurting of affection from Stabler threw everyone for a loop — fans included! When Stabler walks into a room filled with Benson and his entire family staging an intervention for him, things get… wild. See it for yourself here.

By genuinely looking out for her ex-partner, Benson inadvertently set into motion a simple phrase that would once again throw a monkey wrench into their delicate friendship/working relationship that teeters in the balance at all times.

"Elliot, I'm here because your family is worried about you," Benson pleaded. "They're worried about you because of all the things that we have witnessed."

Stabler was unphased.

"Elliot, tell us what you need," Benson said.

Before she could barely finish her sentence, Stabler spoke those three magic words.

"I love you," he said.

The room was stunned — nobody more than Benson, who looked shocked! Even Stabler seemed caught off-guard by this possible — or was it purposeful — slip. Did he mean to say that? Did those three words pop out of his mouth by accident? Was it even directed at Benson?

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 Episode 22. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

"I love all of you," Stabler finally said after what seemed like an eternity of awkward silence." I… I don't think I can do this."

And with that, he exited, leaving Benson and his family behind to figure out what the heck just happened.

Granted, Stabler was blindsided by his family — and Benson — attempting an intervention over worries about his addiction issues, but his "I love you" sure seemed like it was meant for his longtime partner, right?

The scene serves as another reminder of the dramatic, sometimes chaotic, and unpredictable nature of the Stabler/Benson relationship.

Christopher Meloni reveals his favorite scene filmed with Mariska Hargitay

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay on "Law and Order" Photo: Getty Images

Any longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan knows that there are countless memorable scenes between the two iconic stars.

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Meloni revealed out of all the scenes he and Hargitay filmed over the years, one stands out the most.

"My favorite SVU scene featuring myself and Mariska Hargitay was when Lou Diamond Phillips had a gun to my head, and Stabler told Benson to take the shot," he revealed. "We were bound to each other in that moment as people and characters. And I think Mariska was 8 months pregnant at the time, so it's a moment I find particularly special."