Sam Rockwell's Mr. Wolf is a Double Agent in The Bad Guys 2 Trailer (WATCH)

Sam Rockwell's Mr. Wolf and his band of reformed cronies are surprisingly up to good in the second trailer for The Bad Guys 2.

The DreamWorks Animation sequel — which arrives in theaters everywhere this August — finds the former villains trying to go straight. Unfortunately, their criminal past precludes them from landing honest work. Their mission to renounce all felonies is compromised, however, when a new band of baddies dubbed "The Bad Girls" force them into a major heist job. Not willing to compromise their fresh start, Mr. Wolf & Co. hatch a plan to sabotage the heist as double agents.

RELATED: The Bad Guys 2: Mr. Wolf & the Gang Up to Their Old Tricks in Sequel's First Trailer

Watch the new trailer for DreamWorks Animation sequel, The Bad Guys 2

Pierre Perifel returned to helm the film with an assist from co-director JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on the first movie (stream it on Peacock right here). Like its predecessor, The Bad Guys 2 is based on the bestselling children's book series by Aaron Blabey. Damon Ross serves as producer.

Who stars in The Bad Guys 2? The sequel features all of the original cast members: Sam Rockwell (Mr. Wolf), Marc Maron (Mr. Snake), Craig Robinson (Mr. Shark), Anthony Ramos (Mr. Piranha), Awkwafina (Ms. Tarantula, aka "Webs"), Zazie Beetz (Governor Diane Foxington), Richard Ayoade (Professor Marmalade), Alex Borstein (Police Commissioner Misty Luggins), and Lilly Singh (Tiffany Fluffit). Newcomers to The Bad Guys universe include Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

The Bad Guys vs. The Bad Girls. Blasting into theaters this summer. See #TheBadGuys2 only in theaters August 1! pic.twitter.com/aijdkEUj7x — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) May 15, 2025

RELATED: See The Isle of Berk Come to Life in How to Train Your Dragon Making Of Book (EXCLUSIVE)

When does The Bad Guys 2 open in theaters? Mr. Wolf and his crew of ex-felons will return to the big screen Friday, August 1.

Want to catch up on the story thus far? The original Bad Guys is now streaming on Peacock!