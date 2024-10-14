Mariska Hargitay Was 8 Months Pregnant in Chris Meloni's Favorite SVU Scene

It's no surprise that actors themselves have their own favorite scenes from their shows. What is surprising, however, is that Christopher Meloni's favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit scene ever just happens to be one that includes an 8 months pregnant Mariska Hargitay.

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Meloni revealed out of all the scenes he and Hargitay filmed over the years as Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, one stands out the most.

"My favorite SVU scene featuring myself and Mariska Hargitay was when Lou Diamond Phillips had a gun to my head, and Stabler told Benson to take the shot," he revealed. "We were bound to each other in that moment as people and characters. And I think Mariska was 8 months pregnant at the time, so it's a moment I find particularly special."

The scene in question took place in the Season 7, Episode 19 "Fault," and it's just as high-pressure and intense as Meloni remembers. And yes, Hargitay was only a short while away from welcoming her son, August, at the time of filming in 2006.

What was significant about Chris Meloni's favorite SVU scene?

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson in Season 7 Episode 19 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

That pivotal scene —- and "Fault" in general — exists as a significant turning point in Stabler and Benson's relationship. Most fans agree that it was the first time both characters realized that they cared more about the other person's well-being than they did their jobs.

After a sex offender is released from prison and abducts two children, Stabler and Benson quickly jump into action, getting into a standoff with the culprit. However, after Benson is stabbed, Stabler tends to his partner instead of taking chase, leading to a poignant moment between the two.

Later in the episode, Stabler is held at gunpoint by the same person, and Benson refuses to shoot the perp (despite Stabler's pleas to do so) out of fear she'd hurt Stabler. This particular scene is the one Meloni specifically pointed out as his favorite scene he ever filmed alongside Hargitay.

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler in Season 7 Episode 19 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Although the sex offender is eventually caught at the end of the episode, the episode's fallout nevertheless raises a vital question: can Stabler and Benson do their jobs effectively if they prioritize their bond over their duties? It's a question that loomed over their heads for a long time.

For these reasons, this landmark episode made NBC Insider's list of the "23 Heart-Pounding Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Will Never Forget" in 2023!