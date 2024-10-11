Before he was Munch on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, he was a 1970s stand-up comedian in NYC.

Did You Spot Richard Belzer in the First Episode of Saturday Night Live?

He may never have been a cast member or a Host — but Richard Belzer was part of Saturday Night Live's storied early history. Before playing the iconic role of Detective John Munch on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Belzer was a stand-up comedian on the New York City Scene. And, for many years, Belzer was the crowd warm-up comedian for SNL, entertaining the live in-studio audience before the show.

Belzer was even featured on air from time to time, including in the very first episode.

Richard Belzer briefly appears in the first episode of Saturday Night Live

On October 11, 1975, the very first episode of what was then called NBC's Saturday Night made its debut in real time. During one sketch, "The Courtroom," Belzer makes an uncredited appearance as a juror. At the very beginning, you can see him just to the left of star Chevy Chase.

While the sketch isn't on SNL's YouTube channel, the good news is that you can watch the full series premiere episode — and all 50 seasons of SNL — on Peacock anytime.

Be on the lookout for Belzer! He made a handful of cameos in the first five seasons of the show, including one very special appearance in Season 2.

Richard Belzer during a guest performance on Saturday Night Live on March 25, 1978. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Richard Belzer's "Weekend Update" segment

For the first year and a half of the show, Chevy Chase anchored Weekend Update solo, starting his monologues with his signature phrase, "I'm Chevy Chase, and you're not." Except for one cold open during Season 2, when the man behind the desk wasn't Chase, either. It was Richard Belzer.

In a clip you can watch here, Belzer assumes Chase's identity, before the real Chevy, who was out that week due to a surgery, calls in to berate him.

The bit makes hay of Chase's ego, with Belzer quipping that he got the spot because he "answered an ad that the network ran in the paper on Thursday...Wanted: good-looking buffoon who’s a flash in the pan." He soon discovers that Chevy keeps a framed picture of himself in a drawer in the "Update" desk.

Richard Belzer died in 2023 after a long illness. He established the role of Detective Munch in a 1993 episode of Homicide, and played him through 2016, making him one of the longest-running primetime characters in the history of television.