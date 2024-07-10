What Happened to Richard Belzer's Indomitable Detective John Munch on SVU?

Richard Belzer played John Munch on more than half a dozen series for more than 20 years.

The beating heart of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has always been its dynamite characters, and few have carved a legacy quite like Detective John Munch, played by the late Richard Belzer.

Munch — a character featured on a number of television series besides SVU — was renowned for his relentless passion for uncovering the truth. With such history under his belt, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) soon discovered that she could learn a lot from her colleague.

Munch's dedication, whether for a criminal case or a government conspiracy, engaged fans from the SVU's 1999 premiere and cemented his status as a pillar of the Law & Order fandom.

Munch, an indomitable force within several police squads, was a powerhouse detective fans could never forget.

When did John Munch first appear on SVU? Munch was one of the elite members of SVU's debut cast, assisting Benson and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) with cases from the pilot episode ("Payback"). RELATED: All the Law & Order: SVU Detectives Through the Years He was sarcastic, stubborn, and pragmatic; if he didn't have a hunch on a case, you could still count on him to have some comedically cynical joke about the harrowing nature of the gig. As a fearless cop, a staunch skeptic, and a frequent-flying divorcee, Munch was a fan favorite. But, to truly understand the character, you have to look before (and beyond) just SVU.

What other shows was Munch from SVU in? Before Munch joined SVU, he was a member of the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street for all seven seasons. (He was also the co-owner of the bar on the show, known as The Waterfront.) Homicide creator Paul Attanasio based the character of Munch on real-life Baltimore Sergeant Jay Landsman, a prominent part of David Simon's true crime novel — and the show's inspiration — Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets. Attanasio and Dick Wolf were good friends and eventual collaborators. While still appearing on Homicide: Life on the Street, Belzer guest starred as Munch on Law & Order Season 6, Episode 13 ("Charm City"). At the time, Munch was visiting Manhattan alongside fellow BPD detectives Frank Pembleton (Andre Braugher) and Tim Bayliss (Kyle Secor) to help with a case. It didn't take long for Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) and Rey Curtis (Benjamin Bratt) to realize they'd met their perfect Baltimore counterparts, leading Munch and the BPD homicide unit to lend a hand again in Season 8, Episode 6 ("Baby, It's You"). The sarcastic detective assisted the 27th Precinct's homicide unit again in Law & Order Season 9, Episode 14 ("Sideshow"). Munch retired early from the Baltimore Police Department in 1999 and moved to New York, where he briefly lived off his pension before hopping on a new beat — sex crimes investigation for the NYPD in SVU Season 1, Episode 1 ("Payback"). After joining the SVU, Munch also appeared in Law & Order Season 10, Episode 14 ("Entitled") and in Law & Order: Trial by Jury Season 1, Episode 8 ("Skeletons"). Belzer's status as a crossover king didn't stop at Law & Order, either: Munch also appeared in The X-Files (1999), The Beat (2000), Arrested Development (2006), The Wire (2008), and 30 Rock (2011).

What happened to John Munch on SVU? Munch is credited for appearances in 236 episodes across 16 seasons, and was particularly close to Benson, whom he took under his wing during her early days at the SVU. His role as a mentor to Benson was instrumental in her growth as a detective, and their bond was a key aspect of the squad room's success. While Benson and Stabler teamed up on cases, Munch's primary partner was Detective Odafin Tutuola (Ice T). Munch occasionally went undercover for the squad. With his chameleonic charm and effortless wit, Munch could look sinister or innocent — like when he investigated a sex ring disguised as a foreign travel agent in Season 4, Episode 6 ("Angels"), only to shock the perps once he flashed his badge. RELATED: The Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Fans Never Forget After several years of expertly putting perps behind bars, Munch took the sergeant's exam to win a bar bet in SVU's Season 9 premiere ("Alternate"). Unsurprisingly, Munch passed with flying colors and, after that, would occasionally take control of the unit if Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) was torn away from his post. Munch generally detested the bureaucratic monotony of the NYPD's upper management, which is perhaps why it took him so long to take the exam. After Fin partnered up with Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in Season 13 of SVU, Munch began spending more time at the precinct as the squad's research and interrogation expert. In Season 14 of SVU, Munch was temporarily assigned to the Cold Case Unit but returned to the SVU in Season 14, Episode 14 ("Secrets Exhumed") with a cold case from 1980 that the squad needed to solve.

Why did Munch leave SVU? Munch began contemplating his longtime post at the 16th Precinct after witnessing a racist murderer evade prison in Season 15, Episode 3 ("American Tragedy"). It shook Munch to his core and led him to question the system to which he had dedicated his life. He ultimately decided to leave the NYPD and become an investigator for the district attorney's office. RELATED: Richard Belzer's Final Scene as Munch on SVU The squad celebrated his legendary tenure with a goodbye party in Season 15, Episode 5 ("Wonderland Journey"). The party was attended by several of his Manhattan friends and colleagues and even some loved ones from Baltimore, including a few of his former BPD coworkers and his ex-wives Billie Lou (Ellen McElduff) and Gwen Munch (Carol Kane). He subsequently appeared as a D.A.'s Office Investigator in Season 15, Episode 24 ("Spring Awakening") and Season 17, Episode 20 ("Fashionable Crimes"). They were his last two appearances. RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Says the SVU Cast Talks About the Late Richard Belzer "All the Time" Following Belzer's death in 2023, SVU's Season 25 premiere ("Tunnel Blind") revealed that Munch had passed away. While celebrating the arrival of Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Rollins' newborn, Fin and Benson were also able to share a toast to Munch's memory.

Who were Munch's wives? By the time he arrived at the Manhattan SVU, Munch had been divorced four times, leading him to have a cynical outlook on love. Viewers first met Munch's first ex-wife, Gwen Munch (Carol Kane), in Homicide: Life on the Street, though they were already divorced. He had loved Gwen dearly, but she refused to take medication for her mental health disorder and the couple ultimately divorced as a result. Munch was left reeling over the split, and had three short-lived marriages afterward in hopes of leaving behind his feelings for Gwen. (He also discovered, in one of the crossover episodes between Homicide and Law & Order, that she'd dated and slept with Briscoe at one point.) RELATED: Ice T Has Thoughts on Whether Benson and Stabler Should Become Romantic Munch's second wife was Felicia, but the relationship ended before she appeared on-screen. Similarly, his third wife is also a mystery: She was never named or seen on Homicide or Law & Order. Munch's fourth wife was his Waterfront bartender, Billie Lou Hatfield (Ellen McElduff). The pair were married for a brief period before Munch found out she was having an affair, prompting their separation before he moved to New York City. Munch reunited with Gwen in SVU Season 10 Episode 22 ("Zebras") after discovering she was in contact with a dangerous suspect. It soon became apparent that she still harbored feelings for him, and ultimately told Munch that she would consider getting back on medication if Munch would get back together with her. He didn't immediately answer, and, in the meantime, she was taken into protective custody, triggering a paranoia-induced breakdown. After her release, Gwen told Munch she barely knew him anymore and they parted under less-than-ideal circumstances. Munch appeared to have made amends with at least two of his his ex-wives at some point because Gwen and Billie Lou attended his Season 15 goodbye party. In SVU Season 24, Episode 14 ("Dutch Tears"), Fin revealed that Munch had moved back to Baltimore to return to his post at The Waterfront, and subsequently met and married his fifth wife, an unnamed divorced rabbi.

